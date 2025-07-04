Chicago White Sox Call Up Former First-Round Pick Colson Montgomery
The Chicago White Sox are promoting infield prospect Colson Montgomery for Friday's game against the Colorado Rockies at 7:10 p.m. CT at Coors Field in Denver. The news was first reported by Kris Norton of WITZ Radio.
Montgomery, 23, is a 6-foot-3 left-handed hitter, who the White Sox selected with the No. 22 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft out of Southridge High School in Huntingburg, Ind.
Primarily playing shortstop with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights this season, Montgomery slashed .218/.298/.435/.733 with 11 home runs, 10 doubles, 30 RBIs, two stolen bases, 19 walks and 82 strikeouts in 242 plate appearances.
White Sox director of player development Paul Janish talked Monday about Montgomery's recent stretch of play and when he could be promoted.
"[Montgomery] having a little bit of a lull and coming out of it this past week, I think is a really good indicator that he’s – both mentally and physically – in a better place," Janish said. "I mean, the ability to get out of that little, small funk was something that I thought was really telling. Talking to Colson and just watching his body language on the field, he’s in a confident place. So relative to him getting the opportunity to go to Chicago, we’ll see what the future holds."
"But just really excited about the consistency that he’s shown over the last six weeks, which to be transparent, had eluded him a little bit most of the last year. So he’s in a good spot. He’s hitting the ball hard, he’s having good at-bats. One of the homers yesterday was a really tough at-bat off of a left-handed pitcher throwing hard, slider, and he had fouled some tough pitches off, took some tough pitches and then ran one out of the yard. So there’s some context there that is super encouraging for sure.”
