19-Year-Old Wins Chicago White Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Month
Luis Reyes may not be the most well-known Chicago White Sox prospect, but he performed as well as anyone in the team's farm system in June. On Wednesday, the right-hander was named White Sox minor league pitcher of the month.
Still just 19 years old, Reyes is in his third season of professional baseball with the White Sox after signing as a free agent in 2023 out of the Dominican Republic. He began his pro career in the Dominican Summer League, then advanced to the Arizona Complex League in 2024 and Single-A Kannapolis this season.
In June, the 6-foot-2 Reyes totaled 25 innings across four starts with the Cannon Ballers. He allowed just one earned run and 13 hits while walking five batters and striking out 18. That stretch included his two longest outings of the season, a pair of seven-inning shutouts with fewer than 90 pitches in both.
Reyes led all minor league monthly leaders with a 0.36 ERA and ranked fifth with a .072 WHIP, a run that features an ongoing 15-inning scoreless streak. In his last outing, Reyes tossed six shutout innings with three hits and six strikeouts against the Fredericksburg Nationals.
He has made 13 starts this season, spanning 54.2 innings with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.24 WHIP. Though Reyes isn't ranked among the White Sox top-30 prospects, an impressive month of June could see him garner more attention as a young prospect moving forward.
