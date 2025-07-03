High-A Infielder Named Chicago White Sox Minor League Player of the Month
Winston-Salem Dash infielder Sam Antonacci on Wednesday was named White Sox minor league player of the month for June, as voted by a panel of Chicago-area media members.
Antonacci slashed .286/.438/.444 in 63 at-bats with two doubles, one triple, two home runs, six RBI, 11 walks, 11 runs scored across 20 games in June. That was part of an 11-game on-base streak from June 12-26, which gave Antonacci the third-highest on-base percentage in June among South Atlantic League players.
A 6-foot and 200 pounds, the 22-year-old is in his second season of professional baseball. The White Sox selected him in the fifth round of the 2024 MLB Draft out of Coastal Carolina. Before heading to the minor leagues, Antonacci put up big numbers in his senior season at Coastal Carolina. In 61 games, he slashed .367/.523/.504 with 13 doubles, six home runs, 47 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 50 walks and just 40 strikeouts. He was also named Division II junior college player of the year in 2023, hitting .515 and leading Heartland Community College to a national title.
The Springfield, Ill. native has moved around the infield this season, logging 25 games at second base and 17 at third base, along with limited appearances at shortstop, first base and designated hitter. Antonacci is ranked No. 27 among White Sox prospects, per MLB Pipeline.
Here's an excerpt of his scouting report, per MLB.com.
"Known as an overachiever whose instincts and energy are more impressive than his tools, he has continued to live up to that reputation since the White Sox made him a fifth-round pick last July. An extremely disciplined left-handed hitter, Antonacci takes a lot of pitches, rarely chases out of the strike zone and makes repeated contact to all fields. He may take the most competitive at-bats in the system and has a knack for putting the bat on the ball against quality pitching. He comes with very little power, however, producing lackluster exit velocities and rarely turning on balls or driving them in the air."
