Chicago White Sox Infield Becomes More Versatile After Roster Moves
CHICAGO – Andrew Vaughn and Tim Elko lead the White Sox with 31 and 8 appearances at first base this season, respectively. So when the team optioned both down to Triple-A Charlotte before Friday's game, an obvious question arose.
Who's the first baseman now?
On manager Will Venable's first lineup card since the roster moves, it was Miguel Vargas. Venable confirmed before Friday's game that Vargas will play first base against right-handed starting pitchers. Against left-handers Vargas will move back to third base – where he's played a team-high 42 games this season – and Lenyn Sosa will slide over to first base.
Sosa leads the team with 41 appearances at second base, though he's played eight games at first base and three at third base. Matt Thaiss is the only other player on the roster with an appearance at first base this season, just one, as he mostly rotates with Edgar Quero at catcher.
While the White Sox lost their most experience first baseman, Vaughn, and Elko, who plays a solid defensive first base, they become more versatile without the two. Vaughn and Elko can only play first base and designated hitter, so their demotion gives Venable more options at all four infield spots.
"The beauty of whether it be Lenyn or Vargas or Josh Rojas or Chase Meidroth is they are versatile," Getz said. "So, we utilize the DH with any of those players. We can use first base. We can use third base where it applies, and some guys like a Josh Rojas has played outfield as well. We are going to use all of those positions, all of those roles to put our best lineup out there as possible. Once again, I point back to the balance in the lineup, the lefties and righties. Creating the best matchups that we can with the group we have here."
"With Vaughn and Elko going down, this is not necessarily an indictment on them. There are always things that need to be worked on, but an opportunity to maintain depth, balance our lineup, and perhaps get a tick more versatile defensively."
