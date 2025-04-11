Chicago White Sox Jettison Reliever to Make Room on Roster For Top Prospect
The Chicago White Sox have made multiple roster moves before Friday's series opener against the Boston Red Sox.
Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Boston, the Chicago White Sox selected the contract of infielder Chase Meidroth from Class AAA Charlotte and optioned outfielder Greg Jones to Charlotte.
To make room for Meidroth on the 40-man roster, the White Sox designated right-handed pitcher Justin Anderson for assignment.
Meidroth is one of the many highly-rated White Sox prospects and was acquired this past offseason in the trade that sent Garrett Crochet to the Red Sox.
Now 23, Meidroth was a fourth-round pick of the Red Sox in 2022 out of San Diego. He's hitting .267 this season at Triple-A Charlotte (nine games). He hit .293 last season at Triple-A Worcester, posting a ridiculous .437 on-base percentage. He doesn't hit for much power, with just 23 homers in the minor leagues. He stole 13 bases in each of the last two years.
As for Anderson, he's now 32 years old. A three-year veteran of the Los Angeles Angels and White Sox, he has not appeared in a big-league game yet this season. He made 56 appearances a year ago, going 1-2 with a 4.39 ERA.
The White Sox and Red Sox will square off at 7:40 p.m. ET at Rate Field. Right-hander Davis Martin will take the ball for Chicago while lefty Sean Newcomb will pitch for Boston.
Chicago enters at 2-10, losers of eight straight, while the Red Sox are 7-7 after winning against Toronto on Thursday.
