Chicago White Sox Prospect Named 2025 Rookie Level All-Star

Fabian Ysalla had a strong season pitching for the Arizona Complex League White Sox.

Chicago White Sox hat and glove in the dugout at Truist Park.
Chicago White Sox hat and glove in the dugout at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
CHICAGO –– An under-the-radar White Sox prospect received a notable accolade on Thursday.

Pitcher Fabian Ysalla was named a 2025 Rookie Level All-Star after his performances with the Arizona Complex League White Sox. The All-Star team features 16 players, and Ysalla was one of four starting pitchers to earn a spot on the roster.

Ysalla is a 6-foot, 161-pound right-handed pitcher, who signed with the White Sox on Jan. 15, 2023 as an international free agent out of Tumero, Venezuela. Through 12 starts and 10 appearances, he recorded a 2.02 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP with 40 strikeouts and 16 walks in 49 innings. He also had a 4-0 record and six scoreless appearances.

That effort earned Ysalla promotion to the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. He has made one relief appearance since then, finishing with three innings, two hits, one unearned run, zero earned runs, two walks and one strikeout.

Here's a clip of Ysalla pitching at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona, via Troy Collins on Instagram.

Ysalla is not ranked among the White Sox top-30 prospects by MLB Pipeline, but he's still just 20 years old in his third professional season. In 2024, he pitched for the Dominican Summer League White Sox and registered a 3.79 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP across 15 appearances and 35.2 innings with 24 strikeouts and 14 walks.

Here's the full Arizona Complex League All-Star team, per MLB.com.

1B: Enyervert Perez, ACL D-backs
2B: Dario Reynoso, ACL Giants
SS: Tyson Lewis, ACL Reds
3B: Wilder Dalis, ACL Rockies
C: Carlos Virahonda, ACL D-backs
OF: Ching-Hsien Ko, ACL Dodgers
OF: Roldy Brito, ACL Rockies
OF: Brendan Tunink, ACL Dodgers
DH: Dauri Fernandez, ACL Guardians
UTIL: Emil Morales, ACL Dodgers
SP: Argenis Cayama, ACL Giants
SP: Darwin Rodriguez, ACL Royals
SP: Keyner Martinez, ACL Giants
SP: Fabian Ysalla, ACL White Sox
RP: Roberto Perez, ACL Mariners
RP: Angel Perez, ACL Guardians
Manager: Jacob Heyward, ACL Giants

