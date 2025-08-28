Chicago White Sox Prospect Named 2025 Rookie Level All-Star
CHICAGO –– An under-the-radar White Sox prospect received a notable accolade on Thursday.
Pitcher Fabian Ysalla was named a 2025 Rookie Level All-Star after his performances with the Arizona Complex League White Sox. The All-Star team features 16 players, and Ysalla was one of four starting pitchers to earn a spot on the roster.
Ysalla is a 6-foot, 161-pound right-handed pitcher, who signed with the White Sox on Jan. 15, 2023 as an international free agent out of Tumero, Venezuela. Through 12 starts and 10 appearances, he recorded a 2.02 ERA and a 1.16 WHIP with 40 strikeouts and 16 walks in 49 innings. He also had a 4-0 record and six scoreless appearances.
That effort earned Ysalla promotion to the Single-A Kannapolis Cannon Ballers. He has made one relief appearance since then, finishing with three innings, two hits, one unearned run, zero earned runs, two walks and one strikeout.
Here's a clip of Ysalla pitching at Goodyear Ballpark in Arizona, via Troy Collins on Instagram.
Ysalla is not ranked among the White Sox top-30 prospects by MLB Pipeline, but he's still just 20 years old in his third professional season. In 2024, he pitched for the Dominican Summer League White Sox and registered a 3.79 ERA and a 1.54 WHIP across 15 appearances and 35.2 innings with 24 strikeouts and 14 walks.
Here's the full Arizona Complex League All-Star team, per MLB.com.
1B: Enyervert Perez, ACL D-backs
2B: Dario Reynoso, ACL Giants
SS: Tyson Lewis, ACL Reds
3B: Wilder Dalis, ACL Rockies
C: Carlos Virahonda, ACL D-backs
OF: Ching-Hsien Ko, ACL Dodgers
OF: Roldy Brito, ACL Rockies
OF: Brendan Tunink, ACL Dodgers
DH: Dauri Fernandez, ACL Guardians
UTIL: Emil Morales, ACL Dodgers
SP: Argenis Cayama, ACL Giants
SP: Darwin Rodriguez, ACL Royals
SP: Keyner Martinez, ACL Giants
SP: Fabian Ysalla, ACL White Sox
RP: Roberto Perez, ACL Mariners
RP: Angel Perez, ACL Guardians
Manager: Jacob Heyward, ACL Giants
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- ROOKIES REACH RARE BENCHMARK: Only two foursomes in White Sox history have reached 1.0 wins above replacement in their age 23 or younger season. CLICK HERE
- SOX HEADING IN RIGHT DIRECTION: ESPN's Jeff Passan had several positive things to say about the White Sox in a recent radio appearance. CLICK HERE
- DEMOTED PITCHERS: As Sean Burke and Jonathan Cannon make adjustments in the Minor Leagues, White Sox general manager Chris Getz called them a big part of the future. CLICK HERE
- ROBERT INJURED: White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. suffered a Grade 2 left hamstring strain during Tuesday's game against the Royals. CLICK HERE