Rookies Reach Rare Benchmark In Chicago White Sox History
CHICAGO –– Much of the 2025 White Sox season has been about identifying players who the team can rely on in future seasons.
Especially in the second half, a few rookies have made strong impressions, so much so that they've joined franchise history in a key category.
Rookies Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Edgar Quero and Kyle Teel are the second foursome in White Sox history to each reach 1.0 wins above replacement (WAR) in their age 23 or younger season. It hasn't happened since 1914, with Jack Fournier, Braggo Roth, Ray Schalk and Buck Weaver.
Despite having played in just 43 games, Montgomery ranks first among White Sox position players with 2.0 WAR, according to Baseball Reference. Quero is second at 1.7, while Teel ranks fifth with 1.5 and Meidroth comes in at seventh with 1.0 WAR.
While none of the four were on the Opening Day roster, they've quickly become a focal point of the team. Take Sunday's 8-0 win over the Minnesota Twins for example. Montgomery hit his 13th home run of the season, Teel recorded a three-hit game with two RBIs and Quero drove in a team-high three runs.
"When those guys are playing well, we’re going to have a chance to win some games," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "And they’re going to be right there in the thick of it. Obviously, they’re a big part of our future and also give us the best chance to win on a daily basis. Those guys, as they’ve continued to make their adjustments throughout the season have done a really nice job being consistent for us."
