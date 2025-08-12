White Sox Rookie Colson Montgomery Continues To Make History With 10th Home Run
CHICAGO –– Another day, another home run for White Sox rookie Colson Montgomery.
In the fifth inning of Monday's game against the Detroit Tigers, he got out in front of a changeup down the middle from Chris Paddack and drove it 401 feet, just inside the right field foul pole. It left his torpedo bat with a 109.4 mph exit velocity and tied the game at one run apiece, though the Tigers went on to win 2-1.
Montgomery didn't hit a home run in his first 14 major league games, but he's caught fire with 10 in his last 18.
"I feel great," Montgomery said postgame. "I don’t know. I just feel like each day is a new opportunity for something to happen. Some nights aren’t your night and some nights are. I feel like in this game, what I’m learning now, you have to try to stay as consistent as you can and as neutral as you can."
Montgomery, 23, seems to be making history with each home run, and that continued Monday. He became the first rookie and the youngest player in White Sox history to hit 10 home runs in an 18-game span. He's the11th player in franchise history to do so, joining Albert Belle, Bill Melton, Carlos Lee, Carlos Quentin, Frank Thomas, Jim Thome, Jose Abreu, Robin Ventura, Paul Konerko and Luis Robert Jr, who most recently accomplished the feat in June 2023.
Pressure came with being the White Sox No. 1 prospect from 2022-24. After struggling in Triple-A to begin the season and going to Arizona midseason to make adjustments, he felt a weight lifted off his shoulders when he was called up to the major leagues.
"I’m not going to sit here and throw a little pity party about everything I went through. Everything I went through I needed to go through," Montgomery said. "Early in my career in the Minor Leagues, I played really well and then when I got to the higher levels, I had some ups and downs. I think it kind of helped me right now."
It's taken Montgomery just 32 games to hit 10 home runs, good for the third-fastest pace in White Sox history. Zeke Bonura hit 10 home runs in his first 25 games in 1934, and in 2014 Jose Abreu slugged 10 long balls in 26 games, per MLB.com's Sarah Langs. From a league-wide standpoint, he's the third rookie since 2020 to hit 10 home runs in an 18-game span, joining Athletics' Nick Kurtz in 2025 and San Francisco Giants' Tyler Fitzgerald in 2024.
Montgomery shared some insight into his approach after Monday's game.
"First thing we kind of went to, we wanted to practice trying to keep the ball kind of low to the ground, line drives and things like that," he said. "Some of my cues in the cage, I’m trying to hit a low line drive to the shortstop. Keeps me tighter to the ball. Not really a normal home run swing. I feel like a lot of the hitters can tell you if they tried doing home run swings, it’s probably not going to work."
Since his first home run on July 22, Montgomery is tied for the MLB lead with 10 home runs alongside Kyle Schwarber and Shea Langeliers. He's also in third place with 20 RBI, three behind Schwarber, and 16th with a .994 OPS.
That raised his slash line to .241/.311/.565 with 10 home runs, 26 RBI, three doubles, one triple, 10 walks and 34 strikes across 120 plate appearances and 32 games. While Montgomery's hot streak may have been unexpected to some, he's doing what he knows he's capable of.
"I wouldn’t really say I’m surprised by any of it. You just never know what’s really going to happen until you get here in the big leagues and you face pitching," Montgomery said. "I’m pretty happy with how things are going right now. I just comes down to what me, Marcus [Thames] and Joel [McKeithan] are doing in the cage every single day. Staying consistent in my routines. The biggest thing is not trying to do too much."
