Chicago White Sox Select Local Talent In Second Round Of 2025 MLB Draft
CHICAGO –– The White Sox kept it local with their second-round pick.
At No. 44 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, the White Sox selected Jaden Fauske. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound outfielder recently graduated from Nazareth Academy in La Grange Park, Ill., a western suburb of Chicago.
Fauske, a left-handed hitter, was named Gatorade Player of the Year for baseball in Illinois. As a senior, he posted a .461 batting average and a .597 on-base percentage with six home runs, 36 RBI, 31 runs and 29 stolen bases in 34 games.
That earned him a spot on the 2024 Dick’s Sporting Goods All-American Classic and Prep Baseball All-American Game rosters. An LSU commit, Fauske was ranked as the No. 57 overall prospect going into the draft by MLB.com. He also has experience as a catcher.
Here's part of Fauske's scouting report, per MLB.com
"With a smooth left-handed stroke and a disciplined approach, Fauske has a history of hitting against both high school and showcase competition. He rarely chases pitches or swings and misses, though he can get too passive at times. He works the ball from gap to gap and should develop 20-homer power as he gets stronger and turns on more pitches."
"Fauske's solid speed would make him quicker than most catchers but ordinary for a center fielder, so he'll probably wind up on a corner if he's an outfielder. The Louisiana State recruit has reliable hands along with average arm strength and a quick transfer, which should allow him to get the job done behind the plate if he puts in the time to refine his receiving and blocking. His bat will remain intriguing even if he winds up in left or right field."
Fauske is the second pick by the White Sox so far in this year's draft, joining high school shortstop Billy Carlson.
