Chicago White Sox Select Landon Hodge In Fourth Round Of 2025 MLB Draft
CHICAGO –– The White Sox continued a similar trend with their fourth-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft.
By selecting Landon Hodge 106th overall, the White Sox added their third high school hitter in their first four picks. The outlier is Kyle Lodise, a shortstop from Georgia Tech, the team's lone pick from the collegiate ranks at this point.
Hodge, 18, is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound left-handed hitting catcher from Crespi Carmelite High School in Encino, Calif. He previously committed to LSU, one of the best programs in college baseball. Hodge joins a group of young catchers in the White Sox organization, highlighted by Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero, who made their major league debuts this season.
Here's part of Hodge's scouting report from MLB.com.
"Strong and athletic, Hodge checks off a box many teams favor when it comes to backstops in that he is a left-handed hitter. It’s a hit-over-power profile, with Hodge using a short swing to spray the ball to all fields. He’ll show solid gap power when he’s locked in, and he’s an average runner who has recorded solid 60-yard dash run times, especially for a catcher."
"Behind the dish, Hodge’s above-average arm is a definite asset and he excels at controlling the running game. The rest of his defensive tools are a work in progress, with evaluators agreeing that his receiving needs work. His athleticism could give teams faith that he’ll improve back there, and that, combined with his feel to hit, could make him an early-round contender, though they’ll have to contend with his commitment to Louisiana State."
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- WHITE SOX THIRD-ROUND PICK: Kyle Lodise, a 5-foot-11 right-handed hitter, posted a 1.095 OPS with Georgia Tech in 2025. CLICK HERE
- SOX PICK LOCAL TALENT: Jaden Fauske, an outfielder from Nazareth Academy, went No. 44 overall in the MLB Draft to the White Sox. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX DRAFT BILLY CARLSON: With the 10th overall pick, the White Sox selected Billy Carlson, a 6-foot-1, 185-pound shortstop from Corona High School in Corona, Calif. CLICK HERE