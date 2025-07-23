Chicago White Sox Sign First-Round Pick Billy Carlson
The White Sox made their first-round pick official on Tuesday by signing Billy Carlson for $6,235,900, as first reported by Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline.
"Some scouts say he's the best defensive [high school shortstop] they've ever seen, 20-homer upside too," Callis posted on X.
The White Sox selected Carlson with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft on July 13. Carlson, 18, is a 6-foot-1, 185-pound shortstop from Corona High School in Corona, Calif. As a senior, he slashed .365/.517/.647 (31-85) with four doubles, six home runs, 34 RBI, 33 runs scored and a 1.164 OPS in 31 games.
Carlson was ranked No. 7 among draft prospects by MLB.com heading into the draft. He was also named by Perfect Game as the top defensive player in the 2025 class and ranked third overall in its Top 100 national rankings.
“I’ll be frank, the defense at shortstop is some of the best I’ve ever seen at the amateur ranks," White Sox director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley said. "He moves – the hand skill, the feet skill. It’s a big-time arm. He does so many things on the defensive side that are elite. The body, the way it’s built, the way it’s structured. The projection. He just touches so many points to get excited about.”
Carlson’s defense gets a lot of attention, but he thinks his hitting ability should not be overlooked.
“I think it gets slept on a little bit,” Carlson said. “I feel like this spring I showed I can bang with the best of them and really have some thump for my size. Super excited to be able to prove that and show that these next few years. Just super stoked and ready to get to work. … I feel like there are a lot of good years coming with the stick. I don’t think it needs to be a worry for anyone. It’s going to be a fun road.”
