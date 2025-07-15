Chicago White Sox 2025 MLB Draft Class Breakdown
CHICAGO –– The White Sox wrapped up the 2025 MLB Draft on Monday with their 20th selection. The draft class features nine pitchers (eight right-handers and one left-hander), four outfielders, five infielders and two catchers.
Included below is a breakdown of all 20 picks, including insight from White Sox director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley, who shared some overall takeaways on the draft class.
"Extremely excited about being disciplined with what we're trying to accomplish; middle of the field players," Shirley said. "Guys that touch offensively, things we talked about yesterday like contact, decisions, some damage stuff in there. I really liked just the baseball players that mix in with that crew. More position-player dominated than we've gone in the past, which we're excited for because we are looking for some offense and we're looking to continue to try to build that out."
"I think when we looked at the draft as a whole, we thought it was a little light college pitching-wise. We knew there were going to be limited opportunities on the high school front, just dollars and where they were probably going in terms of the investment in the position player, what they were going to cost. So we knew on pitching front, on the high school front, we were going to be a little bit light from a signability standpoint and we did think the college pitching was a little bit not up to par for us. It was a little bit tough navigating that, plus we also wanted to invest in these bats and try to continue to build out the offense.
First round
No. 10: Billy Carlson, SS, Corona High School (Calif.)
Carlson, 18, is listed at 6-foot-1 and 185 pounds. As a senior, the right-handed hitter slashed .365/.517/.647 (31-85) with four doubles, six home runs, 34 RBI, 33 runs scored and a 1.164 OPS in 31 games. Carlson is the top-rated defensive shortstop in this draft class, but he doesn't want his hitting ability to be overlooked.
"I feel like this spring I showed I can bang with the best of them and really have some thump for my size," Carlson said. "Super excited to be able to prove that and show that these next few years."
MLB.com's scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 50 | Run: 55 | Arm: 65 | Field: 70 | Overall: 55. Approximate pick value: $6.24 million
Second round
No. 44: Jaden Fauske, OF, Nazareth Academy (Ill.)
Fauske, a left-handed hitter, was named Gatorade Player of the Year for baseball in Illinois. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he posted a .461 batting average and a .597 on-base percentage with six home runs, 36 RBI, 31 runs and 29 stolen bases in 34 games as a senior. Fauske, 18, grew up a White Sox fan and has worked with Jim Thome, whose son, Landon, also plays baseball at Nazareth.
"Having Jim in my corner was a blessing," Fauske said. "Obviously he's still going to be in my corner. So very grateful for that. Learned a lot from him, how to handle yourself, be a good person on and off the field."
MLB.com's scouting grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 50 | Run: 55 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 50. Approximate pick value: $2.22 million
Third round
No. 76: Kyle Lodise, SS, Georgia Tech
Lodise, 21, is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound, right-handed hitter, who slashed .329/.429/.667 with 16 home runs, 20 doubles, 61 RBIs, 13 stolen bases, 34 walks and 47 strikeouts across 266 plate appearances in 2025.
"The makeup, the will to win. You care about winning. You understand how to play baseball. A Chase Meidroth type of player," Shirley said. "He touches Ryan Fuller’s thing of contact and decisions at a high level. You play shortstop and we feel like we are starting to touch the point of emphasis we are tyring to build out the better baseball player and better at-bats. Guys are understanding how to win. They are chasing that winning component as well. He nailed the interview at the combine. Talk about professional, well spoken, intelligent, instinctual. We felt really good about the kid."
MLB.com's scouting grades: Hit: 55 | Power: 45 | Run: 55 | Arm: 50 | Field: 50 | Overall: 45. Approximate pick value: $1.08 million
Fourth round
No. 106: Landon Hodge, C, Crespi Carmelite High School (Calif.)
Hodge, 18, is a 6-foot-1, 175-pound, switch-hitting catcher who previously committed to the reigning national champion LSU Tigers.
MLB.com's scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 40 | Run: 50 | Arm: 55 | Field: 45 | Overall: 40. Approximate pick value: $722,600
"This guy’s is super athletic," Shirley said. "It's a plus arm. The receive is just coming so far, so his tools touch so many contexts of the five, plus the makeup. ... There was a lot to the kid in terms of intelligence. He's had a lot of adversity in his life that he's overcome. We were very intrigued by his ability to make adjustments, be adaptable. The premium, the body, the way it works, all the good stuff that kind of comes with it. It's kind of unique because you just usually don't get these guys at that price point and able to secure him in the fourth round with something we couldn't pass on."
Fifth round
No. 137: Gabe Davis, RHP, Oklahoma State University
Davis, 21, is a 6-foot-9, 234-pound right-handed pitcher whose fastball can touch 100 mph. He started three games and made 12 relief appearances in 2025, recording a 5.92 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP with 29 strikeouts across 24.1 innings. He missed time due to shoulder issues and a broken collarbone.
MLB.com's scouting grades: Fastball: 60 | Slider: 55 | Changeup: 45 | Control: 40 | Overall: 40. Approximate pick value: $534,400
"Just saw him in the Cape last week, the velocity's coming back," Shirley said. "He kind of went through a bump in the road at Oklahoma State this year, was kind of like a premium guy for us heading into the season. Got off to a fast start, bump in the road, took him a while to get ramped back up, back in that rotation. But now, as the end of the season started to occur, where he's at presently, we think it's elite stuff. The changeup is really good. We like the mover. We think there's real upside with him."
Sixth round
No. 166: Colby Shelton, SS, University of Florida
Shelton, 22, is a 6-foot, 205-pound left-handed hitter. In 2025 at Florida, he slashed .377/.458/.606 with seven home runs, 35 RBIs, six stolen bases, 21 walks and 24 strikeouts across 203 plate appearances. He was a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, given to the nation's best collegiate shortstop.
MLB.com's scouting grades: Hit: 50 | Power: 45 | Run: 40 | Arm: 50 | Field: 45 | Overall: 45. Approximate pick value: $403,900
"He really did a great job of maturing the approach, swing decisions got better," Shirley said. "Started to get back to –– the defense got quicker, played a much better shortstop this year. We were just laughing about that, able to secure him where we secured him at the price point compared to what we thought it was going to be last year. Just had a bump in the road. Super, that guy’s got a chance to be a really good player. Power from the left side, too."
Seventh round
No. 196: Anthony DePino, 3B, University of Rhode Island
DePino, 21, is a 5-foot-11, 218-pound right-handed hitter. In 2025, he slashed .354/.505/.730 with 20 home runs, 61 RBIs, 21 stolen bases, 57 walks and 42 strikeouts. He was the third base representative on the Atlantic 10 All-Conference first team. Approximate pick value: $314,500
"That guy can really hit, what he did at Rhode Island," Shirley said. "I remember seeing him at the Cape last summer and thinking 'Wow.' Steff Segui, the east coast crosschecker, really loved him."
Eighth round
No. 226: Blaine Wynk, RHP, Ohio State University
Wynk, 21, is listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds. He was limited to just 8.2 innings with Ohio State in 2025 due to injury. But going into the season, he was named a Perfect Game Preseason All-American third-team member. He posted a 2.55 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP across 24.2 innings in the Cape Cod League during the summer of 2024. Approximate pick value: $248,700
"A guy with big-time stuff from Ohio State," Shirley said "I think at the combine last week, 94-98, really good mover. Good story, small school then Ohio State. Had a bump in the road this year at Ohio State. Able to get him back healthy. JD Heilmann is super excited about his upside."
Ninth round
No. 256: Riley Eikhoff, RHP, Coastal Carolina University
Eikhoff, 23, is a 5-foot-10, 185-pound right-hander who helped Coastal Carolina reach the 2025 National Championship game. He finished third on the team with 90.1 innings, posting a 3.10 ERA and a 1.13 WHIP with an impressive 71-to-11 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Approximate pick value: $210,900.
"When you can take and lead and help a staff get to Omaha, and you’re trying to win a championship –– if we go back to the basic principles of why we all chose to play sports, it was about competition and trying to win the game. That’s the goal. This guy helps you win the game," Shirley said. "Are there players on the board sometimes that have better stuff? Yes, but you’ve also got to remember the kids that understand how to pitch, 'Hey I see something there, I can put it in that spot.' There was an art to that. There used to be something that’s all we chased. You can’t lose that, the most important thing, let’s win the game. This kid helps us win the game."
10th round
No. 286: Daniel Wright, RHP, University of Iowa
Wright, 23, is listed at 6-foot-9 and 245 pounds. He mostly pitched out of Iowa's bullpen in 2025, totaling 29 innings, 20 strikeouts and 13 walks with a 3.41 ERA. Wright had a unique journey, beginning college as a walk-on to the Wisconsin football team, then moving back to baseball at Iowa Western Community College and later transferring to Houston. Approximate pick value: $195,300.
"The 6-foot-9 kids, they’re unique and so you’re trying to tap into maybe something that’s different," Shirley said. "Can you get more out of them? Can he figure out really how to put his arsenal together for five innings at a time? The other guy, profile from Iowa, maybe in a position where he’s a one-inning, three-out guy. Those attributes get mixed in there when you’re thinking about how you select them and most importantly the runway into professional baseball."
11th round
No. 316: Matthew Boughton, SS, Covenant High School (Texas)
Boughton, 19, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds. Shirley said the team considered picking Boughton in the fifth round, but wound up being able to pick him in the 11th round for half the price.
"The tools were real, like, all five of them are real," Shirley said of Boughton. "It's shortstop. It's athletic. It's a sweet stroke. It's actions that got everything, too. So that came out of nowhere, we did not expect that. So super excited to get that guy done."
12th round
No. 346: Ely Brown, OF, Mercer University
Brown, 21, is a left-handed hitting outfielder listed at 6-foot and 190 pounds. Across 286 plate appearances at Mercer in 2025, he slashed .320/.459/.401 with three home runs, 32 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 46 walks and 32 strikeouts. He was draft-eligible as a sophomore.
"Center, defense, speed, contact decisions," Shirley said. "All the good stuff we’re looking for on Ely."
13th round
No. 376: Rylan Galvan, C, University of Texas
Galvan, 22, is a 6-foot, 215-pound, right-handed hitter. He was the lone catcher named to the 2025 All-SEC first team, widely considered the top conference in college baseball, and helped Texas earn the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. In 2025, he slashed .296/.452/.613 with 15 home runs, 47 RBIs, nine stolen bases, 47 walks and 66 strikeouts. Shirley was impressed by Galvan's leadership and toughness, along with improvements at the plate.
"We think the bat has taken a huge step mechanically, how tight the turn is from '24 to '25," Shirley said. "I think he's making huge strides. Good receiver, good thrower, tough out. Handled the SEC grind and performed pretty well in that conference."
14th round
No. 406: Max Banks, RHP, University of Washington
Banks, 22, is a 6-foot-4, 225-pound, right-handed pitcher who was named to the All-Big Ten second team. In 2025, he posted a 3.86 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP with 65 strikeouts across 13 starts and 74.2 innings. He ranked top 10 among Big Ten pitchers in wins, ERA, WHIP and hits per nine innings. Banks began his career at Division III Chapman University.
15th round
No. 436: Caedmon Parker, RHP, TCU
Parker, 22, is a 6-foot-4, 190-pound, right-handed pitcher. Primarily as a starter for TCU in 2025, he posted a 5.40 ERA and a 1.46 WHIP with 20 walks and 35 strikeouts across 50 innings. Shirley said the White Sox have been chasing him since Parker's high school days at The Woodlands Christian Academy in Woodlands, Texas.
"Super, just a great kid, who's always been a plus athlete with stuff," Shirley said.
16th round
No. 466: Kaleb Freeman, OF/INF, Georgia State University
Freeman, 22, is a 6-foot, 203-pound switch hitter who played 43 games at second base and 15 in the outfield for Georgia State in 2025. Across 276 plate appearances, he slashed .349/.504/.732 with 16 home runs, 46 RBIs, 15 stolen bases, 61 walks and 57 strikeouts.
After transferring in from Auburn, Freeman was named 2025 Sun Belt Newcomer of the Year and made the All-Sun Belt second team. Shirley said White Sox director of hitting Ryan Fuller had his eyes on Freeman, along with the next pick, Derek Cerda.
17th round
No. 496: Derek Cerda, OF, University of Kansas
Cerda, 22, is a 6-foot-1, 190-pound, right-handed hitter. He was born in the Dominican Republic and began his college career at Western Oklahoma State. With the Jayhawks in 2025, he slashed .279/.410/.503 with 10 home runs 30 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, 36 walks and 46 strikeouts.
18th round
No. 526: Landen Payne, RHP, University of Southern Mississippi
Payne, 22, is a 6-foot-2, 226-pound, right-handed pitcher. He made a big jump in production over his final two collegiate seasons, going from eight earned runs in eight innings in 2024 to a 2.76 ERA in 32.2 relief innings in 2025. He also had an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio, 47-to-6, and a 0.98 WHIP.
19th round
No. 556: Nick Weyrich, RHP, Marshall University
Weyrich, 22, is a 6-foot-4, 220-pound, right-handed pitcher who the White Sox targeted last year. For Marshall in 2025, he pitched 45 innings out of the bullpen and posted a 3.80 ERA and a 1.37 WHIP with 23 walks and 42 strikeouts.
"We chased him last year, he chose to go back to school," Shirley said. "He's a submarine guy that Brian Bannister for two years has been trying to get his services. So able to get him done today in the 19th was a good pick."
20th round
No. 586: Andrew Sentlinger, LHP, Virginia Tech
The final pick of the White Sox 2025 draft class, Sentlinger, 21, is listed at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds. He's the lone left-handed pitcher taken by the White Sox this year. He pitched just 52.2 innings across three seasons at Virginia Tech, where he recorded a 5.49 ERA and a 1.47 WHIP in 2025.
