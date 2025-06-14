Chicago White Sox Swap First Basemen In Latest Roster Move
It has quite literally been an up-and-down season for Tim Elko.
After beginning the year with 10 home runs in his first 31 games with Triple-A Charlotte, the White Sox promoted him for his major league debut. Ten games later, though, Elko was optioned back down to Charlotte, only to be recalled eight games later.
"It's been a journey, and that's part of the game," Elko said on June, 4, when he rejoined the White Sox. "I've enjoyed every minute of it. You gotta enjoy the ups and downs."
Elko played eight games in his second opportunity in the major leagues before being optioned to Triple-A in a roster moved the White Sox announced Saturday morning. His replacement is first baseman Ryan Noda, who the team claimed off waivers from Boston on Friday and initially sent to Charlotte.
Across both stints with the White Sox, Elko displayed power with four home runs in 18 games. But when he didn't connect for a long ball, the results weren't there often enough. In 63 plate appearances, he slashed .155/.222/.379 with nine hits, eight RBIs, five walks and 24 strikeouts.
Noda, 29, is a 6-foot-2 left-hander. In 2025, he has split time between the Triple-A affiliates of the Los Angeles Angels and Boston Red Sox. Across 208 plate appearances, he hit seven home runs and drove in 21 runs while slashing .204/.404/.375 with 43 walks and 65 strikeouts.
In 164 games with the Oakland Athletics during the 2023 and 2024 seasons, Noda slashed .212/.344/.369 with 16 home runs, 54 RBIs, three stolen bases, 77 walks and 170 strikeouts.
Noda is batting seventh and starting at first base for Saturday's 3:05 p.m. CT first pitch on the road against the Texas Rangers.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- SCHULTZ PROMOTED: Noah Schultz, the White Sox first-round pick in 2022, continues to advance through the minor leagues as he'll join the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. CLICK HERE
- BALDWIN RECALLED: Brooks Baldwin began the season with the White Sox, and he swung a hot bat during his stint in the minor leagues. CLICK HERE
- VAUGHN TRADED: Andrew Vaughn, the No. 3 overall pick by the White Sox in 2019 MLB Draft, was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers for pitcher Aaron Civale and cash considerations. CLICK HERE