White Sox Trade Pitcher Jake Eder To Los Angeles Angels
The White Sox previously acquired Jake Eder in a trade with the Miami Marlins for Jake Burger.
CHICAGO – The White Sox have traded pitcher Jake Eder to the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for cash considerations, the team announced Monday.
Eder was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Thursday. The White Sox acquired Eder in August 2023 when they traded Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins.
A 6-foot-4 lefty, Eder made his major-league debut with the White Sox on Sept. 17, 2024. He allowed two hits and one run while walking one batter, hitting one by pitch and striking out one in two innings. That was his lone appearance with the White Sox.
Eder spent most of the 2024 season in the minor leagues, posting a 9.87 ERA in 34.2 innings with Triple-A Charlotte and a 5.09 ERA in 74.1 innings with Double-A Birmingham.
