Former Chicago White Sox First-Round Pick Gets Another Chance In Major Leagues
Andrew Vaughn is getting a chance to revive his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.
With first baseman Rhys Hoskins headed to the injured list with a Grade 2 left thumb sprain, Vaughn will be called up to the major leagues, as first reported by Francys Romero. The Brewers begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday at 6:40 p.m. CT in Milwaukee.
Milwaukee acquired Vaughn on June 13 in a trade with the White Sox, sending veteran right-handed pitcher Aaron Civale and cash considerations to Chicago. Civale requested a trade after the Brewers planned to move him to the bullpen, so the White Sox –– with a few injured starters –– made sense as a trade partner.
White Sox general manager Chris Getz said the value in trading for Civale was to help protect Chicago's young arms from too many innings, as well as potentially trading him ahead of the July 31 deadline. Across four starts and 21 innings with the White Sox, Civale has a 4.29 ERA and a 1.61 WHIP with three home runs allowed, 11 walks, 14 strikeouts and an 0-3 record.
Vaughn was initially optioned down to Triple-A, where in 65 plate appearances he slashed .259/.338/.500 with three home runs, three doubles, 16 RBIs, seven walks and 13 strikeouts with the Nashville Sounds.
Vaughn, 27, was the No. 3 overall pick by the White Sox in the 2019 MLB Draft, but he never quite panned out. He had four seasons with 15-plus home runs to begin his career, but did not post an OPS above .750 in any of his five seasons with the White Sox. He had career-low numbers across the board to begin the 2025 season in Chicago, slashing .189/.218/.314 with five home runs, 19 RBIs, seven walks and 43 strikeouts.
