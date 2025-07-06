Colson Montgomery Records First Hit of MLB Career With Chicago White Sox
It didn't take long for Colson Montgomery to tally his first hit in the major leagues.
In his fifth plate appearance with the White Sox, he scorched a first-pitch, hanging knuckle curveball from Colorado Rockies starter German Marquez to deep right center field during Saturday's 10-3 win. The ball left Montgomery's bat with a 106.7 mph exit velocity and nearly flew over the fence at Coors Field, but it bounced off the wall for an RBI triple, giving the White Sox a 2-0 lead in the first.
It made for a bit of team history, too. Montgomery is the first White Sox player to record a triple for his first career hit since Tyler Saladino on July 11, 2015 against the Cubs at Wrigley Field, per Elias.
Montgomery wouldn't stop there. On a 1-1 count his next at-bat in the third inning, he connected with a sinker over the heart of the plate for a line drive to right field. Montgomery grounded into a double play in his next time up, but he notched another single in his fourth at-bat. The 23-year-old shortstop waited on a slider at the bottom of the zone and shot it back up the middle.
Montgomery's day ended with a fly out to left field in an otherwise memorable day for the rookie in his second big league game. He finished 3-for-5 with an RBI, a triple, two singles, a ground out and a fly out.
The White Sox promoted their No. 5 prospect ahead of Friday's game in Colorado. Ranked No. 95 in the MLB Pipeline, Montgomery joined the major league team after slashing .218/.298/.435/.733 with 11 home runs, 10 doubles, 30 RBIs, two stolen bases, 19 walks and 82 strikeouts in 242 plate appearances with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- REACTION TO JENKS' DEATH: The 2005 World Series-winning team will celebrate its 20th anniversary next weekend with a big piece missing. CLICK HERE
- 2005 WORLD SERIES CHAMP PASSES AWAY: Bobby Jenks died Friday in Portugal after battling adenocarcinoma, a form of stomach cancer. CLICK HERE
- MONTGOMERY'S INCREDIBLE CATCH: The White Sox No. 5 prospect made his major league debut Friday against the Colorado Rockies. CLICK HERE