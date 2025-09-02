Former White Sox Pitcher Excels In New Role With New Team
CHICAGO –– One of Aaron Civale's best performances of the season was a five-inning shutout with three hits, six strikeouts and no walks on July 26.
That was during his time as a starting pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, and it came against the crosstown rival Chicago Cubs. Perhaps the north siders kept that performance in the back of their minds, because on Sunday they claimed him off waivers for the final month of their playoff push.
And just two days later, Civale played a key role in the Cubs' 7-6 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Wrigley Field. But for the 30-year-old right-hander, it was different than just about every outing across his seven-year MLB career.
Trailing 6-2 in the top of the sixth, Civale pitched out of the bullpen in the regular season for the first time. He held the Braves scoreless across three innings, allowing just one hit with no walks and four strikeouts.
"Adrenaline's high when you're coming out of the bullpen," Civale said on Marquee Network. "So it felt good to be out there and compete."
"It was great to get out there and compete, keep the game close and keep it close enough to be within striking distance. It's always the goal of the pitcher regardless of what your role is, go out there and provide as much as you can, keep it as close as you can."
Civale didn't have to go far to join his new team, but it still came with an adjustment. Catching Civale for the first time, Carson Kelly also came through in clutch situations with a game-tying home-run in the eighth inning and a walk-off single in the 10th to complete the comeback.
"We got him yesterday, so we had to learn quick about what he does," Cubs catcher Carson Kelly said on Marquee Network. "And he came in and did his thing and kept it there, which is a very, very big thing."
Prior to Monday, the lone relief appearance of Civale's Major League career came during the 2024 National League Wild Card series with the Milwaukee Brewers, a three-inning shutout in an 8-4 loss. Earlier this season, the Brewers intended on moving Civale to the bullpen this season following his first five starts to make room in the rotation for future All-Star Jacob Misiorowski.
But believing he could contribute best as a starting pitcher, Civale requested a trade. The White Sox had a need in the starting rotation, so they sent first baseman Andrew Vaughn –– a former No. 3 overall pick who hit .189 with a .531 OPS for the White Sox in 2025 –– to Milwaukee for Civale and cash considerations on June 13.
It may not have seemed like it at the time, but the trade has had major implications on the National League Central division race.
Vaughn shook off his early season struggles, hitting .365 with a 1.157 OPS in July and driving in 40 runs in his first 46 games with the Brewers. That coincided with their best stretch of the season, an 11-game win streak in the middle of July and a 14-game win streak to begin August. Milwaukee didn't lead the NL Central at any point until July 21, but now they have a 5.5-game lead over the Cubs with a month left in the regular season.
Civale had some bright spots with the White Sox, including three scoreless outings and three quality starts, but he finished with a 5.37 ERA across 13 starts and 67 innings. Now he gets a chance to help his new team, the Cubs, chase down his old team, the Brewers, where he pitched during the 2024 and 2025 seasons.
Despite being in an unfamiliar role as a reliever, he's trying to make it feel as similar as possible.
"Just trying to roll with it a day at a time. Not gonna overcomplicate it," Civale said. "Just doing as close to what I do going out for any game that I do. Some of that's gonna be before I head out to the bullpen, some of that's gonna be out there. Whatever it is, just gonna go out and compete the best I can."
He also enjoyed being in the home dugout at Wrigley Field this time around.
"I've pitched in this stadium as a visitor a few times prior. Being on the home side is definitely a little nicer. It was very loud, a lot of people are into it," Civale said. "So it's good to be out there and compete for this team."
