Game Day Preview: White Sox Series Finale Against Twins Likely To Be Delayed
CHICAGO – The White Sox and Twins are supposed to meet for a rubber match Wednesday at Rate Field, but storms have put that into question.
The game is scheduled for 1:10 p.m. CT, but at 10:43 a.m. the club announced, "Due to weather in the area, the start of today’s game will likely be delayed. Our intent is to play today’s game once weather allows. We’ll provide an update closer to the initial start time. Gates to the ballpark will still open at 11:40 a.m. CT."
White Sox manager Will Venable commented on the game's outlook Wednesday morning.
"It sounds like right now we're just in a holding pattern," Venable said. "Don't have a lot of information, just kind of taking it minute by minute here."
As they wait out the storms, Venable plans to stay busy.
"There's always stuff to do," Venable said. "We have – the work is endless. We have lots of advanced work to do. We have things we can investigate with our own guys. There's always stuff to do."
The White Sox put together a complete performance in the series opener, getting six no-hit innings from starter Martín Pérez and scoring nine runs in the first three innings. Tuesday's game got off to a good start as the White Sox led 3-0 through five innings, but the Twins scored five runs in the sixth off of starter Shane Smith and reliever Penn Murfee on their way to an 8-3 win.
Venable turns to Opening Day starter Sean Burke for the series finale, and he's coming off a promising 2025 debut. On Thursday, Burke threw six shutout innings with three hits and zero walks in an 8-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. He faces Twins' ace Pablo Lopez, who gave up two runs in five innings on Opening Day.
Here's more information on Wednesday's game.
How to watch White Sox vs. Twins
- Who: Chicago White Sox (2-3) vs. Minnesota Twins (1-4)
- When: Wednesday, April 2, 2025 at 1:10 p.m. CT (likely delayed)
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN)
- Announcers: John Schriffen (play-by-play), Steve Stone (analyst), Brooke Fletcher (reporter)
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Announcers: Len Kasper (play-by-play), Darrin Jackson (analyst), Jeff Meller (pre and postgame show)
- Point spread: The Twins are favored by 1.5 runs, and the over/under is 7.5 runs. The White Sox money line odds are plus-158, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 1 p.m. CT, the forecast is 51 degrees and an 84% chance of strong storms with south-southeast winds at 10 miles per hour, according to weather.com.
Lineups
White Sox
- Nick Maton, 1B
- Luis Robert, DH
- Andrew Benintendi, LF
- Miguel Vargas, 3B
- Matt Thaiss, C
- Brooks Baldwin, 2B
- Travis Jankowski, CF
- Michael A. Taylor, RF
- Jake Amaya, SS
Twins
- Matt Wallner, RF
- Carlos Correa, SS
- Byron Buxton, CF
- Trevor Larnach, DH
- Ty France, 1B
- Willi Castro, 3B
- Edouard Julien, 2B
- Harrison Bader, LF
- Christian Vazquez, C
Wednesday's starting pitchers
- White Sox RHP Sean Burke: 6 IP, 0 ER, 3 H, 0 BB, 3 K
- Twins RHP Pablo Lopez: 5 IP, 2 ER, 8 H, 0 BB, 3 K
News
- Outfielder Mike Tauchman (10-day IL, right hamstring strain) started his rehab assignment Tuesday with the Triple-A Charlotte Knights. "Tauchman, it should be a few days," Venable said before Monday's game. "We want to be, one, responsible with his health and make sure that he builds up volume on his legs and can get through it and recover the right way. And at the same time, get at-bats to be prepared. We're going to be flexible with that, though, so it might be three-four days. We're not going to put a hard timeline on it."
- Outfielder Oscar Colas has been added to the Charlotte Knights' active roster. He was designated for assignment by the White Sox on March 26.
- Right-handed pitcher Gus Varland has been placed on the 7-day IL by the Knights.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- Rocco Baldelli, Minnesota Twins: Baldelli, 43, is in his seventh season as an MLB manager, all with the Twins. He entered the season with a .525 win percentage, three AL Central titles and three playoff appearances. Baldelli won his first playoff series as a manager in 2023 before losing in the ALDS. In his first season, he was named 2019 AL manager of the year as Minnesota went 101-61, the most wins of his managerial career. Baldelli played for the Tampa Bay Rays and Boston Red Sox from 2003-10.