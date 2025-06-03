Game Day Preview: White Sox Starter Shane Smith Takes On MLB's First 40-Win Team
CHICAGO – The White Sox are in a rut, having lost seven of their last eight games. That came immediately after playing some of their best baseball of the season during a 3-1 stretch against the Rangers and Mariners.
Manager Will Venable will hand the ball to rookie right-hander Shane Smith to start Tuesday's game as the White Sox aim to get back in the win column. That will be no easy task, though, as Smith faces a Tigers lineup coming off a 13-run night in Monday's win at Rate Field. Kerry Carpenter hit three home runs, while Gleyber Torres, Dillon Dingler and Wenceel Perez each drove in two runs.
Smith has been the White Sox best pitcher this season, posting a 2.68 ERA in his first 11 major league starts, but he hasn't been at the top of his game lately. In his last start against the Mets, Smith had his shortest outing of the season at 3.2 innings, and walked a season-high five batters. However, he still hasn't allowed more than three earned runs in any start this season, putting him 19th in MLB in ERA among pitchers with at least 50 innings.
How to watch White Sox vs. Tigers
- Who: Chicago White Sox (18-42) vs. Detroit Tigers (40-21)
- When: Tuesday, June 3 at 6:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field in Chicago, Ill.
- TV: Chicago Sports Network (CHSN). For more information on how to watch CHSN, CLICK HERE.
- Radio: ESPN Chicago WMVP 1000 AM
- Betting information: The Tigers are favored on the money line at minus-156 and the White Sox money line odds are plus-132. On the run line, you can bet the White Sox plus-1.5 at minus-126 odds, and the Tigers minus-1.5 at plus-105 odds. The over/under is 8.5 runs, according to the FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Weather: At 6 p.m. in Chicago, the forecast is 82 degrees and cloudy with a 10% chance of rain and south-southwest winds at 18 mph. The chance of rain is 21% at 7 p.m. and 24% at 8 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to weather.com.
Lineups
Probable pitchers
- White Sox RHP Shane Smith: 11 starts, 57 IP, 43 H, 17 ER, 4 HR, 23 BB, 54 K, 7 HBP, 2.68 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 1-3 record, 1.3 WAR.
- Tigers: TBD
Roster news
- Manager Will Venable said after Monday's game that starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon will be evaluated for a potential back injury, per MLB.com's Scott Merkin.
- The team agreed to a one-year, $1-million contract with right-handed pitcher Dan Altavilla and added him to the 26-man roster. In a corresponding move, they placed right-hander Miguel Castro on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to May 29) with a patellar tendon tear in his right knee.
Managers
- Will Venable, White Sox: Venable, 42, is in his first season with the White Sox and first year as an MLB manager. He was previously an associate manager for the Texas Rangers from 2023-24 and on the coaching staffs for the Boston Red Sox from 2021-22 and Chicago Cubs from 2018-20. An outfielder during his playing days, Venable began his career with the San Diego Padres from 2008-15 and later played for the Texas Rangers in 2015 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2016. He had a .249 batting average in 967 career games. Venable graduated from Princeton University, where he played baseball and basketball.
- A.J. Hinch, Detroit Tigers: Hinch, 50, is in his fifth season with Tigers. He had a 307-341 record in his first four seasons with one play off appearance. The Tigers lost to the Guardians in the 2024 ALDS after winning 86 games, the most in Hinch's tenure in Detroit. Hinch was previously the Houston Astros' manager from 2015-19, posting a .594 win percentage with a World Series title in 2019, four playoff appearances and a 28-22 playoff record. The Astros fired Hinch in January of 2020 after MLB suspended him for one year for his role in the team's sign-stealing scandal.
