MLB Insider Weighs In On Chicago White Sox Trade Possibilities
The MLB trade deadline is still nearly two months away, but it's never too early to wonder who may be on the move by July 31.
The White Sox have long been expected to sell at the deadline, given the team's ongoing rebuild and 18-42 record. So it was no surprise when ESPN's Jeff Passan listed the White Sox as one of seven "unloaders" in his early trade deadline preview published Tuesday.
Passan tabbed Luis Robert Jr. as the White Sox best player available, claiming his center field defense and MLB-high 21 stolen bases create a high enough floor despite a .177/.266/.286 slash line lowering his ceiling. Passan listed the San Diego Padres as the best fit for Robert, who's owed $15 million this season and $20 million in 2026 and 2027.
"Padres GM A.J. Preller didn't get to this point by playing it safe," Passan wrote. "With Michael King and Dylan Cease both set to hit free agency, this is the year to send it. And acquiring Robert would personify that."
Robert likely won't be the only White Sox player traded before the deadline. Passan noted recently acquired starting pitcher Adrian Houser and rookie right-hander Mike Vasil as possible trade candidates. The White Sox signed Houser to a one-year, $1.35 million deal in May, and he's allowed just three earned runs across 18.1 innings in his first three starts. Vasil, a Rule 5 Draft pick, has a 2.10 ERA in 34.1 innings out of the bullpen.
Passan also briefly mentioned Miguel Vargas, Chase Meidroth and Shane Smith, with the caveat that "the White Sox aren't particularly motivated to move the young, under-control players." Vargas, acquired last season in a trade with the Dodgers, has been one of the White Sox best hitters this season, posting a .739 OPS with eight home runs.
Among White Sox hitters with at least 60 plate appearances, Meidroth – acquired in December's trade with the Red Sox involving ace pitcher Garrett Crochet – leads the team with a .290 batting average. The White Sox selected Smith with the No. 1 pick in December's Rule 5 Draft, and he's been arguably the team's best pitcher with a 2.68 ERA in 57 innings.
