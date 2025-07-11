How To Watch 2025 MLB Draft, Chicago White Sox Pick 10th Overall
CHICAGO –– A key part of the White Sox ongoing rebuild takes place Sunday and Monday with the MLB Draft. General manager Chris Getz and company will make their first selection at No. 10 overall, followed by a second-round pick at No. 44.
Recent drafts have seen the White Sox acquire three of their top five prospects –– Noah Schultz, Hagen Smith and Colson Montgomery –– in the first round, as well as No. 6 prospect Grant Taylor in the second round of the 2023 draft.
For White Sox director of amateur scouting Mike Shirley, part of the equation on draft day is whether to take a player that fits the White Sox positional needs, or the best player available.
"Today, when you look at the draft as a whole, we're looking at need, we're looking at it as a whole, but we're also looking at the best player," Shirley said Thursday in Chicago. "There's so much information that's available to you in the draft room. Sports science is in there. You can't beat the science of what the game's providing today. So you have to look at all that. We also have people that really have gut feels on players. That's where my instincts lie. I'm starting to tighten that board up in there really tight. It's just hard for me when I'm standing there, my gut tells me that player's better than that player. And so you're still trying to build off what the best player is."
Here's more information on the draft.
How to watch 2025 MLB Draft
- When: Day 1 (Rounds 1-3): Sunday, July 13 at 5 p.m. CT; Day 2 (Rounds 4-20): Monday, July 14 at 10:30 a.m. CT
- Where: Atlanta, Ga.
- TV: Day 1 (MLB Network, MLB.com, ESPN); Day 2 (MLB.com)
Draft order, through White Sox first pick
- Washington Nationals
- Los Angeles Angels
- Seattle Mariners
- Colorado Rockies
- St. Louis Cardinals
- Pittsburgh Pirates
- Miami Marlins
- Toronto Blue Jays
- Cincinnati Reds
- Chicago White Sox
White Sox first five picks
- First round: No. 10
- Second round: No. 44
- Third round: No. 76
- Fourth round: No. 106
- Fifth round: No. 137
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- FUTURES GAME: Braden Montgomery and Noah Schultz will represent the White Sox game in the 2025 All-Star Futures game. CLICK HERE
- REUNION DETAILS: To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the 2005 World Series team, the White Sox have several events planned featuring players, coaches and broadcasters, along with various giveaways. CLICK HERE
- HOUSER SHOVES AGAIN: Since signing with the White Sox on May 20, Adrian Houser is tied for the fourth-lowest ERA in MLB. He tossed another gem on Wednesday in a win over the Toronto Blue Jays, despite a minor illness. CLICK HERE