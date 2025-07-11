How To Watch Chicago White Sox Prospects In All-Star Futures Game
The stars of tomorrow will take the field on Saturday in the 2025 MLB All-Star Futures.
Last season's game featured two players who've made their major league debuts with the White Sox in 2025: catcher Kyle Teel and shortstop Colson Montgomery. At the time, Teel was a prospect in the Boston Red Sox organization before being dealt to the White Sox as part of the Garrett Crochet trade. Montgomery debuted last week in Colorado and has a .333 batting average in his first six games with the White Sox.
Saturday's game includes two of the White Sox top three prospects: left-handed pitcher Noah Schultz and outfielder Braden Montgomery.
"It’s super exciting. I love being around baseball, and the more talent I can be around, the better I feel it makes me," Montgomery said. "So I’m excited to meet those guys and to see what they are like, see what kind of process they go through. It’s super exciting."
Like Teel, Montgomery also joined the White Sox organization in December as part of the Crochet trade. The Red Sox selected him with the No. 12 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft out of Texas A&M. In his first season of professional baseball, Montgomery has slashed .251/.331/.439 with eight home runs and 33 RBIs since being promoted to the High-A Winston Salem Dash as the organization's No. 3 prospect.
He'll be joined by Schultz, the White Sox No. 1 prospect. The 6-foot-10 lefty began the season in Double-A, where he posted a 3.34 ERA across 12 starts and 56.2 innings. Schultz's promotion to Triple-A has come with some adversity, allowing 15 earned runs in 11.1 innings. But he's still viewed as an elite prospect, ranked No. 17 in the MLB Pipeline.
"It’s great. It’s an honor," Schultz said of playing in the Futures Game. "It’s definitely something I had a great experience at last year and the opportunity to be able to go back at a different field is awesome and I’m really excited.”
Here's more information on the game.
How to watch 2025 All-Star Futures Game
- Who: American League vs. National League
- What: MLB All-Star Futures Game
- When: Saturday, July 12 at 3 p.m. CT
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Ga.
- TV: MLB Network (Announcers: Melanie Newman, Yonder Alonso, Jonathan Mayo, Sande Charles)
- Simulcast: MLB.TV, MLB.com
