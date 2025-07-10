Chicago White Sox 2005 World Series 20th Reunion Details To Know
CHICAGO –– The 20th reunion for the 2005 White Sox World Series team takes place this weekend at Rate Field.
The team has several events planned, such as a statue unveiling, a pregame ceremony, photo opportunities, giveaways and more. The reunion overlaps with the final three games of the White Sox four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians.
For White Sox manager Will Venable, having legendary members of the organization in town could provide some inspiration for his young ball club.
"Definitely. Those guys are great when they're around, and I think it's the stories, the camaraderie they're seeing," Venable said. "A group of guys who have gone through what they have gone through and were able to win a championship together is always a great example, especially as a young group trying to find their own way as a club to ultimately achieve the same goal."
Here's the full schedule of events.
Friday, July 11
- Mark Buehrle statue unveiling, 6:45 p.m. on right field concourse
- 2005 champs Hawaiian shirt giveaway for first 15,000 fans
- Game at 7:10 p.m.
- Postgame fireworks
Saturday, July 12
- 2:35 p.m. 2005 reunion pregame ceremony
- Exclusive pregame patio party & photograph event (Mark Buehrle, Scott Podsednik, Ozzie Guillen, Freddy Garcia, A.J. Pierzynski, Jermaine Dye, Jon Garland, Paul Konerko, Jose Contreras in attendance. To purchase, CLICK HERE.)
- Mark Buehrle replica statue giveaway for first 15,000 fans age 21-plus
- Game at 3:10 p.m.
Sunday, July 13
- Mark Buehrle, Jon Garland, Freddy Garcia and Jose Contreras first pitch
- ‘05 Hurlers bobblehead giveaway for first 10,000 fans
- Game at 1:10 p.m.
Here’s who’s scheduled to be in attendance.
- Brian Anderson
- Harold Baines
- Geoff Blum
- Mark Buehrle
- Jose Contreras
- Neal Cotts
- Joe Crede
- Jermaine Dye
- Carl Everett
- Freddy Garcia
- Jon Garland
- Mike Gellinger
- Ozzie Guillen
- Ken Harrelson
- Dustin Hermanson
- Orlando Hernandez
- Tadahito Iguchi
- Darrin Jackson
- Paul Konerko
- Damaso Marte
- Hector Molina
- Pablo Ozuna
- Timo Perez
- A.J. Pierzynski
- Scott Podsednik
- Cliff Politte
- John Rooney
- Herm Schneider
- Allen Thomas
- Juan Uribe
- Luis Vizcaino
- Greg Walker
- Chris Widger
Family members of Bobby Jenks are scheduled to attend the weekend’s festivities, per the White Sox.
