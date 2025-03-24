Jack Ankony Named Beat Writer For New ''Chicago White Sox on SI'' Site
CHICAGO — Chicago, we're coming home!
With the start of the 2025 baseball season just a few days away, we are adding a new team-specific site to our "On SI'' network as part of our Sports Illustrated brand. We have launched the ''Chicago White Sox on SI'' site and will be covering the team daily as the rebuild begins.
We're happy to announce that Jack Ankony has been promoted to beat writer on the White Sox site. Ankony, 25, has been with the ''On SI'' network for three years as beat writer for our "Indiana Hoosiers on SI'' site, based in Bloomington, Ind. Jack, a Chicago-area native, is also an Indiana University Media School graduate.
"I am beyond thrilled to have Jack join my baseball group here at On SI,'' said publisher Tom Brew, who's a Schererville, Ind. native that grew up watching baseball on the South Side, starting during the fun 1967 season as an 8-year-old. "I have seven other sites with "On SI,'' but I've always wanted to get rolling with White Sox coverage. We're looking forward to watch the improvement, and Jack is a terrific writer.
"He'll share lots of great stories with you, and you'll be entertained. I have worked with him closely covering Indiana the past three years, and he's done a great job.''
The plan is for Jack to cover all White Sox home games in person, and get out on the road too, especially early in the season. We'll share a lot with you, with news, opinion and podcasts all planned. All of our coverage is free. There is no paywall or subscription required to any of our ''On SI'' sites.
"I'm very excited for this new opportunity with the "Chicago White Sox On SI'' site," said Ankony, a Mount Prospect, Ill. native. "I've had a passion for writing and baseball for most of my life, so it's a dream come true to combine the two so close to home at the MLB level.
"I can't wait to share all the stories of the White Sox season, as well as some opinion pieces on the AL and NL Central teams for the Fastball on SI site."
Brew, a publisher with ''On SI'' will write some White Sox content as well. He also owns "Fastball on SI,'' a league-wide breaking news site, "Minor League Baseball on SI,''and is co-owner of the "Seattle Mariners on SI'' site as well. He resides in Safety Harbor, Fla. now, but will be spending a lot of time in Chicago as well this summer and will be at Rate Field often.
Ankony will also be a columnist for Fastball, writing pieces on all 10 teams in the American League Central and National League Central divisions. Brew will be the columnist for the 10 AL and NL East teams, and Brady Farkas will write about the AL and NL West clubs in our expanded baseball coverage this season.
