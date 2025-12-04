Breaking Down White Sox Starting Rotation Options After Anthony Kay Signing

The White Sox starting rotation will look at bit different in 2026 for a few reasons.

No longer on the team are starters Martín Pérez, Aaron Civale, Yoendrys Gomez and Adrian Houser, each of whom made at least nine starts for the White Sox last season. The team also has a few top prospects pushing for their MLB debuts and other starters returning from injury. On Wednesday, the White Sox added free agent left-hander Anthony Kay to the mix, and it could use another veteran arm –– via free agency or a trade –– to cover innings.

The White Sox likely aren't in a position to ride five or six starters all season, so it could go in a number of directions with the rotation. Here's a breakdown of their options.

Confident picks

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Shane Smith (64) throws against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Shane Smith was the most positive development among White Sox pitchers in 2025, going from a Rule 5 Draft pick to an All-Star and 10th in AL Rookie of the Year voting. The right-hander led the team with 2.2 fWAR as he recorded a 3.81 ERA and a 1.19 WHIP across 146.1 innings with 145 strikeouts and 58 walks. He's the favorite to serve as the White Sox 2026 Opening Day starter.

Davis Martin likely secured a spot in the rotation by having his best season since debuting in 2022. He pitched career-high 142.2 innings with career-bests in ERA (4.10), WHIP (1.29), opponent batting average (.251) and opponent on-base percentage (.317).

The team's first free agent signing of the offseason, Anthony Kay, figures to join the starting rotation, too. He likely wouldn't have signed with the White Sox if that wasn't the plan. Kay never found his footing in five MLB seasons with the Blue Jays, Cubs or Mets, but the former first-round pick is coming off a great season in Japan. Across 155 innings and 24 outings, he posted a 1.74 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP.

Something to prove

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Jonathan Cannon (48) throws against the Tampa Bay Rays at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Sean Burke was the White Sox 2025 Opening Day starter, and he and Jonathan Cannon pitched in the starting rotation for most of the season. But both had rough stretches during the second half, leading to their demotion to Triple-A in August.

Upon returning to the big leagues, Burke put together four serviceable starts with seven earned runs in 16.2 innings. Perhaps most intriguing was his uptick in velocity and 10 strikeouts in his final start. He finished the year with a 4.22 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP in 134.1 innings. That put some uncertainty around his future as a major league starter, though he should get another shot at the beginning of the 2026 season.

After several intriguing moments during his rookie season, Cannon took a step back in 2025. His ERA rose by nearly one and a half runs and his hard-hit rate jumped roughly 9%. He may have to earn his spot in the rotation with a strong spring training.

Returning from injury

Chicago White Sox pitcher Drew Thorpe (33) throws against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Drew Thorpe, Mason Adams and Ky Bush each underwent Tommy John surgery in the spring of 2025, so they may not make the Opening Day roster as they work their way back to full strength. But it wouldn't be entirely surprising to see any or all three pitch for the White Sox next season.

Thorpe was a top-100 prospect when the White Sox acquired him in the Dylan Cease trade. The right-hander's first major league stint came with extreme ups and downs, recording five quality starts but three outings with six or more earned runs.

Adams appeared to be on the brink of his major league debut in 2024, when the right-hander posted a 2.92 ERA in 120.1 minor-league innings. Bush, acquired in the Lucas Giolito trade, broke into MLB in August of 2024 and made four starts. The White Sox aren't necessarily rich with left-handers, which could help Bush's cause.

Rising prospects

Chicago White Sox pitcher Hagen Smith throws during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The White Sox added No. 7 prospect Tanner McDougal and Duncan Davitt to the 40-man roster, protecting them from next week's Rule 5 Draft. General manager Chris Getz said recently that McDougal can be an impactful arm for the White Sox in 2026, and that Davitt could serve a versatile role as a starter, long reliever or high-leverage arm.

It was somewhat surprising that Shane Murphy didn't get added to the 40-man roster after recording a 1.66 ERA and an 0.88 WHIP in 135.1 innings at Double-A and Triple-A in 2025. If he's not taken in the Rule 5 Draft, he could push to join the big league staff.

The White Sox top pitching prospects and former first-round picks, Noah Schultz and Hagen Smith, may also be ready for their MLB debuts in 2026. Both were a bit inconsistent and dealt with injuries last season, but Smith returned and became an Arizona Fall League All-Star. Getz said on Nov. 4 he anticipates Schultz being ready for spring training. Perhaps after the trade deadline, the high-ceiling left-handers could pitch on the South Side.

"Truthfully, I was hoping that these guys would be ready to contribute right out of the gate next year," Getz said on Sept. 17. "That might not be the case, based on how their seasons played out. But it doesn't change our assessment and the ceiling of the player. You look at the engine that these guys have, and all it really takes is putting together five, six outings and all of a sudden you look up and they're making a good run. There's plenty of examples of that. ... I think we're going to look up and see those guys helping our major league club fairly soon."

