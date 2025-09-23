Jack's Take: With 6 Games Left, Does Avoiding 100 Losses Really Matter For White Sox?
CHICAGO –– Round numbers in sports are often just that.
White Sox outfielder Mike Tauchman said as much back in June after playing his 500th career game.
"I didn’t even know until they put it online. It’s cool. Round numbers are cool," he said. "So, you know. ... I don’t know, just kind of keep going. 501 today."
The White Sox are certainly more aware that they're on the verge of a third straight 100-loss season, as they take a 58-98 record to New York for three games against the Yankees before wrapping up the season with three road games against the Washington Nationals.
But would it be wrong for them to apply a similar mentality to Tauchman? After all, round numbers more so represent benchmarks and historic moments than they are definitive statement of good or bad if slightly altered.
Voters won't withhold MVP votes from Aaron Judge if he remains at 49 homers instead of an aesthetically pleasing 50. The Colorado Rockies' season isn't any less of a failure if they finish with 44 wins instead of 43.
It's all optics, so there wouldn't be much difference if the White Sox lost 99, 100 or 101 games.
"I think it’s a nice thing to look at and point to," manager Will Venable said. "I’m not sure how it changes our bottom line one way or the other. We still –– I look at our record and we’re not happy at all. Whether it’s 99 losses or 100-something losses, we’re not going to be happy with that at all."
"Regardless of what our record ends up being, it also doesn’t take away from the progress that we’ve made and the momentum we’re creating with these young players and this young group and some of the things we’re trying to do culturally and internally. Can’t say that it doesn’t matter, but we’re just focused on what we can do to win today."
Sure, it'd feel good to rattle off six straight wins and create momentum heading into the offseason. And putting in the effort to do so remains a minimum expectation.
But in practice, going 5-1 down the stretch likely wouldn't change much about the direction of the organization. The season would still amount to progress from last year, with a long way to go to becoming a contender.
Because all season, general manager Chris Getz has downplayed the win-loss record, while focusing more on building for the future and identifying players who can be in Chicago long-term.
He doesn't seem to be speaking this way to sugarcoat what will be the second-worst record in MLB, either. Because even if one views the post All-Star break record of 26-33 in a positive light compared to , that's not Getz's sole focus.
"We feel good about what they were able to accomplish in the second half considering how we’ve performed in the past," Getz said Wednesday in Chicago. "Talking about wins and losses is not something that we often focus on because it really is about winning the game that’s in front of you. But what we saw in the second half I think is real, I do. So it’s our job to support it and maintain that and continue to take steps forward. "
The White Sox won't feel good about a 99, 100, or 101-loss record, but they've been intrigued by the performances of several young players. Colson Montgomery hit a whopping 18 home runs in a 37-game stretch beginning on July 22, though he's batting just .174 over the last 14 games.
Other infielders like Chase Meidroth, Miguel Vargas and Lenyn Sosa have all made cases to be part of future plans, while rookie catchers Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero have shown promise at the plate and behind it.
On the pitching side, Shane Smith became an All-Star in his rookie season, and fellow Rule 5 Draft pick Mike Vasil is second among White Sox pitchers this season with 2.9 wins above replacement, per Baseball Reference. Young relievers like Grant Taylor and Jordan Leasure have shown promise in high-leverage roles, too.
Venable talks daily about his efforts to put the White Sox in the best position to win. At the same time, this season has always been about more than just wins and losses.
"Detaching from the record is something we’ve all had to do," Venable said. "And it’s been easier to do that as our group has played better, as they’ve continued to prepare, as they continue to compete, fight through games. And we have gotten better results, right, lately. For me, it’s just about how we show up every single day and that’s kind of the measure that leads the charge for us."
So with six games left, the White Sox are on the verge of a third-straight 100-loss season. Heading into Tuesday's 6:05 p.m. CT game against the Yankees, CBS Sports predicts a 60-102 record by the time the regular season wraps up on Sunday night.
But rather than focusing on a win or loss, perhaps more important is how Shane Smith performs against a playoff team on the road at an iconic venue, or how the young hitters handle talented starting pitchers like Luis Gil, Max Fried and Carlos Rodon.
Because from a record standpoint, what happens in the final six games can't drastically change the feeling around this season –– one with some good moments from young players, more losses than anyone would like and plenty of work to do.
"I think in the same breath you could say absolutely yes, we’re definitely happy with some of the progress this group has made," Venable said. "At the same time, we know we have a lot more progress to be made. Yeah, we’re happy, I guess in some regard, but certainly not satisfied and focused on getting these guys better."
