'Just A Baseball Play' Says Will Venable Of Ian Happ's Collision With Colson Montgomery
CHICAGO –– Ian Happ running through Colson Montgomery may have resembled a football play more than a baseball play to some, given the way physical collisions have largely been removed from MLB.
But in reality, it remains a legal play. In the top of the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Cubs, White Sox catcher Edgar Quero chased Happ back toward third base during a rundown. His throw hit off Happ, who collided Mongtomery, the White Sox third baseman. Montgomery was credited with an error due to obstruction, as he stood in the base line a few steps in front of third base.
"It was the right play for Happ," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "Yeah, we have to handle that differently. Can’t have an obstruction call there. Could break down each part of that play for us and there’s an opportunity for us to do it better. We talk about all those things."
The play may have appeared more commonplace in previous baseball eras. Decades ago, it may have even led to a brawl. But MLB has implemented rules that take away certain intentional collisions on the base paths, such as a runner breaking up a double play at second base or attempting to run through the catcher at home plate to force a loose ball. This instance wasn't an example of either of those situations, but Venable still holds no ill will toward Happ.
"Just a baseball play and Colson was in his way and Happ has the right of way to get to that base.," Venable said. "That’s just one for us we have to make sure we have the right spacing, the right timing, get the ball out of our hands and one we’ll learn from and get better from."
The collision could have been avoided entirely had the White Sox properly executed the first run down. Quero attempted to pick off Nico Hoerner at first base, as threw from his knees from behind the plate to first baseman Miguel Vargas. But after two throws, White Sox pitcher Mike Vasil threw home in an attempt to nab Happ, which led to a second rundown.
"The first one, Vargy’s got to do a better job of getting Hoerner going," Venable said. "First of all, nice job on the back pick, but Vargy’s got to get him going, Sosa’s got to cut the distance. And then obviously you can’t have an obstruction call. We’ve got to do a better job on the second rundown, too. We know if you don’t execute plays like that it’s going to hurt you. Today was a good example of that."
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- PEREZ INJURY UPDATE: White Sox pitcher Martin Pérez threw a live batting practice session Monday at Rate Field and anticipates pitching in an injury rehab assignment soon. CLICK HERE
- CUBS WIN SERIES FINALE: Sunday's game between the White Sox and Cubs came with drama until the final pitch. CLICK HERE
- COULD SOX START TEEL AND QUERO?: Kyle Teel and Edgar Quero have had productive seasons at the plate, but the White Sox have been hesitant to start them at the same time for several reasons. CLICK HERE
- ROBERT RETURNS: After missing the last two games with adductor soreness, Luis Robert Jr. will serve as the White Sox designated hitter Sunday against the Chicago Cubs. CLICK HERE