South Side Hit Pen

Shortstop Colson Montgomery Impressing Defensively With Chicago White Sox

In addition to his power at the plate, the White Sox are intrigued by how Colson Montgomery has performed as a shortstop.

Jack Ankony

Colson Montgomery (12) fields a ground ball for the Chicago White Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park.
Colson Montgomery (12) fields a ground ball for the Chicago White Sox against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

CHICAGO –– Colson Montgomery has garnered attention as a rookie in large part due to his unprecedented start at the plate, and rightfully so. His 18 home runs are the most by a primary shortstop over in MLB history over his first 55 career games.

But there's more to being a star in MLB than just hitting home runs, and adding to the excitement about Montgomery's future is the way the White Sox view him as a defensive shortstop. That was evident in a key moment during Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rate Field.

The Rays loaded the bases with one out in the second inning after working three straight walks against White Sox starter Sean Burke. That brought the infield in for a potential play at the plate with Rays leadoff hitter Chandler Simpson's at-bat.

Simpson, who's second in MLB with 40 stolen bases despite playing just 96 games and ranks in the 98th percentile in sprint speed, hit a ground ball up the middle. But Montgomery showed off his defensive prowess as he turned an unassisted double play to escape the jam.

"Really impressive," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "You think about that play, the athleticism to catch the ball, retreat back to the bag and get a throw off with arguably the fastest runner in the league. I don't know if anyone is faster than him, but just really impressive. So you talk about the physicality, the athleticism and the internal clock just really on display. Impressive play and a good example of just how special he's been in general out there."

Plays like that have put Montgomery in the upper third of the standings in several defensive metrics among players with at least 350 innings at shortstops this season, according to FanGraphs.

Player

Fielding run value

Innings played

1. Bobby Witt Jr., KCR

18

1,205.1

2. Masyn Winn, STL

17

1,107.2

3. Nick Allen, ATL

12

1,039.2

4. Trea Turner, PHI

11

1,211.1

5. Joey Ortiz, MIL

11

1,110.1

6. Xander Bogaerts, SDP

7

1,048.1

7. Jeremy Peña, HOU

5

991.2

8. Ezequiel Tovar, COL

5

668.2

9. Corey Seager, TEX

4

828

10. Colson Montgomery, CWS

4

373

Player

Defensive runs saved

Innings played

1. Mookie Betts, LAD

17

1,147

2. Taylor Walls, TBR

17

720.2

3. Corey Seager, TEX

16

828

4. Nick Allen, ATL

12

1,039.2

5. Zach Neto, LAA

12

1,067

6. Dansby Swanson, CHC

8

1,251

7. Colson Montgomery, CWS

7

373

Player

Outs above average

Innings played

1. Bobby Witt Jr., KCR

22

1,205.1

2. Masyn Winn, STL

22

1,107.2

3. Nick Allen, ATL

17

1,039.2

4. Trea Turner, PHI

16

1,211.1

5. Joey Ortiz, MIL

13

1,110.1

6. Xander Bogaerts, SDP

7

1,048.1

7. Jeremy Peña, HOU

7

991.2

8. Otto Lopez, MIA

5

816.2

9. Ezequiel Tovar, COL

5

668.2

10. Colson Montgomery, CWS

4

373

So, do the White Sox view Montgomery –– their 2021 first-round pick and No. 1 prospect from 2022-24 –– as their shortstop of the future?

"I would certainly say he has made, yes, an impact on us and our decision making on what that position looks like moving forward," Venable said. "Obviously coming into spring training, we thought he had the chance to make the club. Obviously it didn’t work out, and he went to work and put himself in a spot where he’s performing at a really high level offensive and defensively. He’s certainly put himself in the conversation to be the starting shortstop moving forward."

"Every club in the league would like to have a 6-4 shortstop who hits a bunch of homers. So yeah, we’re in a good spot with him."

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox

  • SOX EVEN SERIES: Sean Burke and Miguel Vargas returned and helped the White Sox defeat the Rays 6-5 on Wednesday. CLICK HERE
  • INJURY UPDATE: White Sox manager Will Venable shared an update on Luis Robert Jr.'s injury prior to Wednesday's game at Rate Field. CLICK HERE
  • CARLSON, FAUSKE IN CHICAGO: The White Sox used their first two picks in the 2025 MLB Draft on shortstop Billy Carlson and outfielder Jaden Fauske, who were in Chicago for Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. CLICK HERE
Published
Jack Ankony
JACK ANKONY

Jack Ankony is the beat writer for “Chicago White Sox on SI.” He has been with the Sports Illustrated network since 2022. He graduated from Indiana University's Media School with a degree in journalism in 2022. Follow Jack on Twitter @ankony_jack

Home/News