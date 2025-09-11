Shortstop Colson Montgomery Impressing Defensively With Chicago White Sox
CHICAGO –– Colson Montgomery has garnered attention as a rookie in large part due to his unprecedented start at the plate, and rightfully so. His 18 home runs are the most by a primary shortstop over in MLB history over his first 55 career games.
But there's more to being a star in MLB than just hitting home runs, and adding to the excitement about Montgomery's future is the way the White Sox view him as a defensive shortstop. That was evident in a key moment during Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Tampa Bay Rays at Rate Field.
The Rays loaded the bases with one out in the second inning after working three straight walks against White Sox starter Sean Burke. That brought the infield in for a potential play at the plate with Rays leadoff hitter Chandler Simpson's at-bat.
Simpson, who's second in MLB with 40 stolen bases despite playing just 96 games and ranks in the 98th percentile in sprint speed, hit a ground ball up the middle. But Montgomery showed off his defensive prowess as he turned an unassisted double play to escape the jam.
"Really impressive," White Sox manager Will Venable said. "You think about that play, the athleticism to catch the ball, retreat back to the bag and get a throw off with arguably the fastest runner in the league. I don't know if anyone is faster than him, but just really impressive. So you talk about the physicality, the athleticism and the internal clock just really on display. Impressive play and a good example of just how special he's been in general out there."
Plays like that have put Montgomery in the upper third of the standings in several defensive metrics among players with at least 350 innings at shortstops this season, according to FanGraphs.
Player
Fielding run value
Innings played
1. Bobby Witt Jr., KCR
18
1,205.1
2. Masyn Winn, STL
17
1,107.2
3. Nick Allen, ATL
12
1,039.2
4. Trea Turner, PHI
11
1,211.1
5. Joey Ortiz, MIL
11
1,110.1
6. Xander Bogaerts, SDP
7
1,048.1
7. Jeremy Peña, HOU
5
991.2
8. Ezequiel Tovar, COL
5
668.2
9. Corey Seager, TEX
4
828
10. Colson Montgomery, CWS
4
373
Player
Defensive runs saved
Innings played
1. Mookie Betts, LAD
17
1,147
2. Taylor Walls, TBR
17
720.2
3. Corey Seager, TEX
16
828
4. Nick Allen, ATL
12
1,039.2
5. Zach Neto, LAA
12
1,067
6. Dansby Swanson, CHC
8
1,251
7. Colson Montgomery, CWS
7
373
Player
Outs above average
Innings played
1. Bobby Witt Jr., KCR
22
1,205.1
2. Masyn Winn, STL
22
1,107.2
3. Nick Allen, ATL
17
1,039.2
4. Trea Turner, PHI
16
1,211.1
5. Joey Ortiz, MIL
13
1,110.1
6. Xander Bogaerts, SDP
7
1,048.1
7. Jeremy Peña, HOU
7
991.2
8. Otto Lopez, MIA
5
816.2
9. Ezequiel Tovar, COL
5
668.2
10. Colson Montgomery, CWS
4
373
So, do the White Sox view Montgomery –– their 2021 first-round pick and No. 1 prospect from 2022-24 –– as their shortstop of the future?
"I would certainly say he has made, yes, an impact on us and our decision making on what that position looks like moving forward," Venable said. "Obviously coming into spring training, we thought he had the chance to make the club. Obviously it didn’t work out, and he went to work and put himself in a spot where he’s performing at a really high level offensive and defensively. He’s certainly put himself in the conversation to be the starting shortstop moving forward."
"Every club in the league would like to have a 6-4 shortstop who hits a bunch of homers. So yeah, we’re in a good spot with him."
