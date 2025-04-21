Takeaways From White Sox Series Against Red Sox
The White Sox traveled to Boston over the weekend and lost their sixth series in seven tries, dropping three of four games to the Red Sox.
Close losses have been a theme this season as the White Sox have lost six one-run games and three two-run games, adding one of each to tally in the Red Sox series. That dropped the White Sox record to 5-17 in manager Will Venable's first season, ahead of a three-game set with the Twins beginning Tuesday in Minneapolis.
But before we look too far ahead, here are three takeaways from the Red Sox series.
1. Injuries adding up
The White Sox lost two key players to injury during this series. Pitcher Martín Pérez was placed on the 60-day injured list with left elbow inflammation after leaving Friday's game with four earned runs in three innings. Infielder Chase Meidroth hit the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation after making his MLB debut April 11.
These injuries could be detrimental for a few reasons. Pérez had been a reliable, veteran starter in an otherwise young and volatile pitching staff. Prior to Friday's start, Pérez had allowed just three earned runs in 17 innings, including two starts of six innings or more. The other four starters have each had some good moments, but they've been less consistent and their lows have been lower than Pérez's.
The White Sox haven't announced who will take Pérez's spot in the rotation Wednesday in Minneapolis, but relievers like Mike Vasil, Bryse Wilson and Tyler Gilbert are potential options. Regardless of who's tabbed as the immediate replacement, the White Sox pitching staff will have to go at least 60 days without the veteran lefty.
With Meidroth out, the White Sox called up Bobby Dalbec from Triple-A. He can play first and third base, so it's not exactly a one-for-one swap with Meidroth, a middle infielder. Lenyn Sosa will continue to be a regular in the lineup, likely at second base, and he has 10 hits in his last seven games.
Jake Amaya has started the last two games at shortstop, but he could be at risk of losing playing time if he doesn't start hitting soon. Amaya has a .091 batting average, the lowest on the team outside of Dalbec and Greg Jones, who have just three combined at-bats.
Brooks Baldwin is the only other player on the active roster who's appeared at shortstop this season, doing so in five games. He's second on the team with 14 hits, so he should continue to be a mainstay in the lineup, regardless of position. There may also be an outside chance the White Sox call up No. 4 prospect Colson Montgomery, who's played 14 games at shortstop and four at third base for Triple-A Charlotte. However, Montgomery is only batting .178 this season, so the organization may prefer to give him more time to develop in the minors.
2. Quero looks the part
After going 0-for-3 with a hit by pitch in his MLB debut Thursday in Chicago against the Athletics, Quero settled into the big leagues in Boston over the weekend. Across three games, he notched four hits, two doubles and two RBI. That raised his batting average to .364 and his OPS to .962 in the extremely early stages of his MLB career.
There were a few intriguing results during Quero's showing in Boston. He looked comfortable at the plate, apparently aware of the pitches he wanted to swing at and those to stay away from. Quero has not struck out in his first 12 major league plate appearances, though he also hasn't walked.
He also did not look overwhelmed in key situations. The White Sox trailed 4-3 when Quero stepped to the plate against lefty Justin Wilson with runners on second and third base in the seventh inning of Sunday's game. He took a high and inside slider up the middle for a two-RBI single, igniting the comeback victory.
Like every rookie, ups and downs are to be expected with Quero. But in a season where some of the focus is on developing young players for the future, there have been some early signs of promise with the White Sox catching prospect.
3. Miguel Vargas' struggles continue
Venable tabbed Vargas the leadoff hitter on Opening Day after he tied for second on the team with 15 hits in spring training to go along with a .941 OPS. But spring training success did not turn out to be a sign of things to come for Vargas early in the 2025 season.
Over the weekend in Boston, Vargas went 1-for-12 with a walk and four strikeouts. That lowered his season-long batting average to .139 to go with a woeful .203 slugging percentage. It's not due to unluckiness either, as Vargas ranks in the seventh and 13th percentiles in MLB in expected batting average and expected slugging percentage, respectively.
Another concerning trend is the difference between Vargas' regular season and spring training strikeout-to-walk ratios. He has 23 strikeouts to just eight walks in 79 at-bats this season, compared to seven walks and five strikeouts in 44 spring training at-bats.
The White Sox acquired Vargas as part of a three-team trade in July, when it sent pitcher Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham to the Cardinals and pitcher Michael Kopech to the Dodgers. Vargas had a .104 batting average in 42 games with the White Sox at the end of the 2024 season, and he's off to a slow start in 2025.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- BUEHLER LEADS RED SOX TO SERIES WIN: The White Sox scratched across a run in the first inning, but Red Sox pitcher Walker Buehler shut them down over the following six frames as Boston won the series finale 4-2. CLICK HERE
- ROSTER MOVES: The White Sox have placed infielder Chase Meidroth, their No. 8 prospect who was recently called up from Triple-A, on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation. CLICK HERE
- QUERO COMES THROUGH: The White Sox recently called up No. 6 prospect Edgar Quero from Triple-A, and he came through with the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning of Sunday's 8-4 comeback win in Boston. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX LOSE 4-3: Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas hit a fly ball off the Green Monster with the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth inning to secure a 4-3 win over the White Sox Saturday at Fenway Park. CLICK HERE
- HENDRIKS RETURNS: Pitcher Liam Hendriks has not appeared in an MLB game since 2023 with the White Sox, but the Red Sox have activated him from the injured list ahead of Saturday's game. CLICK HERE