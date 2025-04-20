Quero Puts White Sox Ahead In 8-4 Comeback Victory Over Red Sox
The White Sox have lost six one-run games and a pair of two-run games this season, and Sunday's game was trending in the direction of yet another narrow loss.
The Red Sox took a 4-2 lead into seventh when they turned to the bullpen for Zack Kelly after six innings of two-run ball from starting pitcher Tanner Houck. Kelly struggled with command right away, loading the bases with two batters hit by pitch and a single. White Sox manager Will Venable opted to play some small ball, as Brooks Baldwin pushed a bunt down the first base line to easily score a run.
Then came perhaps the most high-pressure at-bat of Edgar Quero's young career after being called up from Triple-A on Thursday. The White Sox No. 6 prospect faced a 1-2 count when he drove an inside slider up the middle for a two-RBI single, putting Chicago up 5-4 in the seventh after trailing most of the day.
The White Sox added three more runs – Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run home run in the eighth, and Matt Thaiss was hit by pitch with the bases loaded in the ninth – to secure Sunday's 8-4 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. It also snapped a six-game losing streak ahead of Monday's series finale at 11:10 am ET in Boston.
After taking a 2-0 lead in the first inning with a Thaiss home run, the White Sox suffered some self-inflicted wounds in the bottom half. A fielding error by second baseman Lenyn Sosa and a throwing error by third baseman Miguel Vargas put two runners on for Wilyer Abreu, who's off to a hot start this season.
White Sox starter Sean Burke left a changeup up in the zone, and Abreu drove it 387 feet for a three-run home run to take a 3-2 lead. The Red Sox added another run in the second on an RBI single by Jarren Duran, but Burke settled down after that.
Burke worked scoreless innings in the third, fourth and fifth, and ended his day with a pair of strikeouts. He punched out Triston Casas on a slider in the zone, and Ceddanne Rafaela whiffed at a high fastball to end the fifth. That was it for Burke, who pitched five innings with five hits, four runs but only one earned run, three walks and five strikeouts.
Baldwin and Quero sparked the comeback in the seventh, and the White Sox bullpen arms of Brandon Eisert, Steven Wilson and Cam Booser combined for four shutout innings to help secure the victory. Vaughn's eighth-inning home run came off of Liam Hendriks, who was pitching in MLB for the first time since he was on the White Sox in 2023.
Something to monitor ahead of Monday's game is the health of infielder Chase Meidroth, who was a late scratch for Sunday's game due to right thumb inflammation.
