Chicago White Sox Announce Three Roster Moves
The White Sox announced three roster moves ahead of Monday's 11:10 a.m. ET game against the Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston.
Infielder Chase Meidroth has been placed on the 10-day injured list with right thumb inflammation, and infielder Bobby Dalbec has been called up from Triple-A. Left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez has been transferred to the 60-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. He was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday.
Meidroth, the White Sox No. 8 prospect, was called up from Triple-A and made his MLB debut April 11 against the Red Sox. Through his first 31 MLB plate appearances, Meidroth has four runs, seven hits, one RBI, five walks and four strikeouts. He has a .269 batting average and a .656 OPS.
Infielder Bobby Dalbec will help replace Meidroth. The White Sox signed Dalbec, a 29-year-old, 6-foot-3 righty, to a minor league contract in January. He was with the Red Sox from 2020-24, playing 269 games at first base, 55 at third base and a single-digit games at other infield and outfield positions.
Across 48 plate appearances with Triple-A Charlotte this season, Dalbec had nine runs, 15 hits, three doubles, four home runs, 13 RBI, a stolen base, two walks and 16 strikeouts. He was batting .326 with a 1.050 OPS. Dalbec's best big-league season came in 2021, when he hit 25 home runs and had a .792 OPS.
Pérez left Friday's game after three innings and 52 pitches with what the team called left forearm soreness. He allowed five hits, four earned runs, two walks and zero strikeouts. He had been perhaps the White Sox most reliable starter the first three times through the rotation, allowing just three earned runs across 17 innings.
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- PREVIEW: It's Jonathan Cannon versus Walker Buehler on the mound for Monday's series finale between the White Sox and Red Sox. Here's the game day preview, including the probable pitchers, lineups, roster news, TV and radio details, weather forecast and more. CLICK HERE
- QUERO COMES THROUGH: The White Sox recently called up No. 6 prospect Edgar Quero from Triple-A, and he came through with the go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning of Sunday's 8-4 comeback win in Boston. CLICK HERE
- WHITE SOX LOSE 4-3: Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas hit a fly ball off the Green Monster with the bases loaded in the bottom of the tenth inning to secure a 4-3 win over the White Sox Saturday at Fenway Park. CLICK HERE
- HENDRIKS RETURNS: Pitcher Liam Hendriks has not appeared in an MLB game since 2023 with the White Sox, but the Red Sox have activated him from the injured list ahead of Saturday's game. CLICK HERE