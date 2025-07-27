College Teammates Sean Burke, Matt Shaw Look Forward To Crosstown Series Matchup
CHICAGO –– Sean Burke had no trouble carving through opposing lineups as a redshirt freshman at the University of Maryland in 2020, posting a 1.99 ERA, a .183 batting average against and leading NCAA Division I freshmen in strikeouts.
So as the team began intrasquad play the following fall, Burke held the title of 2021 preseason Big Ten pitcher of the year. But one freshman gave him a bit of trouble in an at-bat he recalled almost five years later. Though Burke could hit the mid-to-upper 90s with his fastball, Matt Shaw turned on it for a double.
“That was actually really impressive for a freshman to do that,” Burke said Friday in Chicago. “Little moments like that just showed the flashes of what he could be and what he’s kind of turned into right now."
“You could see as a freshman he was really talented, and his approach and everything was really advanced for an 18-year-old. So I wouldn’t say I’m surprised that he’s kind of made it to where he’s now.”
Shaw went on to win 2023 Big Ten player of the year at Maryland, posting an 1.142 OPS. The Cubs selected him 13th overall in the 2023 MLB Draft, two spots ahead of White Sox first-rounder Jacob Gonzalez, who was promoted to Triple-A on Saturday.
After wrapping up a standout career at Maryland, Burke became a third-round pick by the White Sox in 2021. Though they spent just one season together, Shaw envisioned what Burke turned into a reality.
“I think we all knew he could be a big league pitcher,” Shaw said. “It was like, ‘Alright, this guy’s gonna be really good.’ … Obviously he has electric stuff on the mound, like even then it was 97 with good carry, banger curveball, good slider.”
Burke and Shaw will likely face each other again on Sunday for the first time since that intrasquad game as Maryland teammates. This time, though, it will be in the Crosstown Series, with Burke pitching for the White Sox and Shaw in his rookie season with the Cubs. Grant Taylor will serve as the opener on Sunday, with Burke likely to follow in a bulk role.
Burke, the Opening Day starter, enters the matchup with a 4.19 ERA across 101 innings. He’s been on a solid run lately, with two earned runs or fewer in five of his last six starts. Shaw has moved from the minor to major leagues a few times during his rookie season, but he’s in the midst of one of his best stretches. Since the All-Star break, Shaw is 11-for-24 with four home runs and nine RBIs.
The two are happy for each other’s success and look forward to matching up again.
“We just were out there talking for a little bit. It was really nice to see him,” Shaw said. “He’s been crushing it. It’s good to follow along, and I’m super excited for when we face him.”
Related stories on the Chicago White Sox
- CROSSTOWN SERIES HISTORY: Chase Meidroth became one of two players to hit multiple leadoff home runs in series history between the Chicago White Sox and Cubs. CLICK HERE
- SMITH INJURY UPDATE: White Sox rookie All-Star pitcher Shane Smith spoke to the media Saturday after pitching a live batting practice session while on the injured list with a left ankle sprain. CLICK HERE
- TEAMMATES REUNITED: Miguel Vargas and Michael Busch became good friends while playing in the Los Angeles Dodgers minor league system. They play against each other this weekend with the Chicago White Sox and Cubs, respectively, in the Crosstown Classic. CLICK HERE