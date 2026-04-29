A Lot to Like as White Sox Sweep Angels on Colson Montgomery Walk Off

Shots of Malort for everyone!

With a win over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox officially picked up their second series sweep of 2026. They have now gone 7-3 in their ten games, which have included series victories over the Diamondbacks and the Athletics.

The hot end to April also means that they finished the first full month of the season with a 13-13 record, bumping them to 14-17 overall. While it's not the kind of performance that will have anyone talking playoffs, it represents some meaningful improvement for a franchise that has been nothing short of lost for years. The last time they had 14 wins going into May was the 2021 campaign, where they won 93 games and made a trip to the divisional round.

The Sox will look to carry their momentum into a series with the San Diego Padres out West. Before they do that, however, let's discuss what went right in the series finale and what it could mean moving forward.

Colson Montgomery's Walk Off

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Colson Montgomery (12) hits a single against the Los Angeles Angels during the fifth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

For the Chicago White Sox to take the next step, they need their stars to be stars. Colson Montgomery checked that box in extra innings.

Despite being 0-4 up until that point, the second-year infielder did exactly what he needed to with the bases loaded in a game-winning situation. He watched as a knuckle curve dropped right into the middle of the plate, tapping it over the infield to bring in Miguel Vargas for the walk-off single. He didn't try to do too much, and that's become a trend for this Sox team in recent weeks.

“Belief in each other. The kind of cliche, passing the torch and all that. Guys know what they’re doing when they get to the plate with their approach, their game-planning and all that … We know that we’re a really good time. We got a lot of really good players, and we’re just believing in ourselves," Montgomery said to CHSN after the game .

Montgomery's first career walk-off makes it feel safe to say that he has shaken off the cold start to 2026. He now has 15 hits and 12 RBIs over his last 12 outings. To be sure, he has still been eager to swing and hasn't drawn many walks or deep counts. But the Sox aren't going to worry too much about that as long as he's consistently making clean contact.

Colson Montgomery WALKS IT OFF! pic.twitter.com/bVLUmegClp — MLB (@MLB) April 29, 2026

The Extra Innings Hump

Apr 29, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox shortstop Colson Montgomery (12) is dunked after hitting a walk off RBI single against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Since the White Sox' 5-4 walk-off win in the series opener against the Blue Jays on April 3, they were 0-3 in extra innings games. It started to feel like an obstacle that this team might consistently fail to clear due to their youth and inexperience. Of course, winning this one 10th-inning battle doesn't mean they have solved the equation, but games like these go a long way toward boosting confidence and teaching valuable lessons.

Montgomery even said it after the game in his CHSN interview with Brooke Fletcher (following the double-cooler dousing): “Once they put Vargas on in that last inning, we’re all kind of like, ‘ok I think we’re going to win this game.’"

I know it sounds simple, but this is the exact mentality you want such a young group to have, especially in the wake of multiple extra-inning losses. I think it speaks to why this clubhouse has been so much better at closing out games as the season has gone on. Their recent win against the Nationals demonstrated this, as they erased a deficit multiple times before using some savvy small-ball play to pull out the win.

We all thought power might be this team's bread-and-butter, and there is no question it's a key piece of the puzzle. But the Sox now sit third in hits, third in RBIs, and FIRST in walks over the last 15 days. They have done a much better job at playing situational baseball and staying patient with their approach. The more they do this, the more prepared they will be for these tight games.

Erick Fedde's Longest Outing Yet

Apr 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Erick Fedde (47) pitches against the Washington Nationals during the seventh inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

Man, whoever wrote up our lineup thoughts this morning sure is dumb!

I expected Erick Fedde to have a relatively short day, so naturally, he went ahead and had his best outing of 2026. The veteran went 7.0 innings deep and limited the damage to two earned runs – both of which came off solo homers. He also finished with a season-high six strikeouts.

Four of Fedde's innings came in three-up, three-down fashion thanks to forcing plenty of ground balls. The scariest jam came in the top of the fourth, when Mike Trout took him deep to tie the game at 1-1. He proceeded to allow a pair of singles to put two runners on with only an out on the board. To Fedde's credit, he got Josh Lowe swinging with a sweeper before Vaughn Grissom grounded into a force out to end the inning.

All things considered, you have to be impressed with Fedde's return to the South Side thus far. Ever since leaving the team two seasons ago, he has really struggled to maintain a starting role. While he may not look as deadly as he did during his first stint with the Sox, he has been a more than capable option in the back of the rotation. The off-speed stuff has looked good, especially his sweeper. A lot of batters were caught looking in this one.

Sam Antonacci Does Sam Antonacci Things!

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Drew Romo (36) celebrates with second baseman Sam Antonacci (17) after hitting a two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the fourth inning at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

You can't talk about this series sweep without tipping a cap to the rookie.

Sam Antonacci's adjustment to the bigs has come with some bumps in the road, but he's still had a knack for showing up in big moments. With the Sox one out away from a loss, Antonacci ripped a ball down the right field line to score Tristan Peters. The ball left his bat at 101 mph and rolled all the way to the corner. Antonacci booked it for third base and slid in with ease.

SAM ANTONACCI.

TRIPLE.

TIE GAME.



CLUTCH 🍿 pic.twitter.com/Fs0URGkm5f — White Sox on CHSN (@CHSN_WhiteSox) April 29, 2026

Again, Antonacci is still clearly settling into his new role, but the few plays he has made have been extremely memorable. The Sox got a good one.