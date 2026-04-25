White Sox Showed the Growth Fans Have Been Waiting For in Series Opening Win

The Washington Nationals and Chicago White Sox are swimming in similar waters.

Both organizations have spent their fair share of time near the bottom of the league standings in recent years. With that being the case, 2026 wasn't necessarily about pushing for the postseason but rather building momentum for the future. How do the two squads plan to do that? By leaning on their high-upside young talent.

Washington certainly got off to the hotter start. They opened up the year with a stunning series win over the Cubs. Fast forward a few weeks, and they were also sweeping the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. The last couple of weeks, however, featured the far more up-and-down play that most expected. They entered the series opener against the Sox just 4-6 in their previous ten games.

As for the Sox, their start to the year has been very much the opposite. While they pulled off a series sweep over the Toronto Blue Jays early on, this came after a 1-5 start that ballooned into a 6-13 record. It wasn't until this recent Western Conference road trip that they started to show signs of life.

They picked up unexpected back-to-back series wins over the Athletics and Diamondbacks. This included an offensive outburst that saw them hit 16 home runs across the six games. Munetaka Murakami and Colson Montgomery even made history, becoming the first set of teammates the league has ever seen to each homer in four consecutive games.

They returned home with four wins in their previous six contests. Nevertheless, their 10-15 record was nearly identical to Washington's 11-15. And that's precisely why this series felt like a solid test. Could the Sox begin to separate themselves from the pack? Could they begin to finally swim upstream?

Of course, winning the series opener is only the first step, but the way in which they did it on Friday was a very promising sign.

White Sox Slowly But Surely Showing Improvement

Apr 24, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox catcher Edgar Quero (26) celebrates with pitcher Seranthony Domínguez (58) after the victory against the Washington Nationals at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

In many ways, the White Sox' 5-4 win over the Nationals on Friday night was their best of the season. While they may come in with the upper hand, it wasn't long before their backs were against the wall. Washington took their first lead of the game with a sac fly in the top of the second. Chicago would go on to end the inning in frustrating fashion with Sam Antonacci caught stealing.

A three-up, three-down inning followed for Chicago before Chase Meidroth started their next trip to the plate with a strikeout on an overturned call. It was early, but the Sox' offense was suddenly looking like its old, cold self.

Right on cue, though, Munetaka Murakami reminded everyone this isn't the same Sox team. The Japanese slugger hit his 11th home run of the season to tie things up 1-1. The only problem? Starter Erick Fedde would give the lead right back in the next half inning. The veteran walked two batters, and Edgar Quero was hit with an interference call to load the bases. A walk-in run and force out allowed the Nationals to go right back up 3-1.

Two innings later, it was Colson Montgomery's turn to step up. A sharp single would bring in Murakami after Washington chose to intentionally walk the emerging star. The Sox would eventually regain the lead in the seventh inning with a Tristan Peters RBI and Andrew Benintendi sac fly.

Did the Nationals strike back with a game-trying homer? Yup, but then the Sox answered right back in the bottom of the eighth with an Antonacci sac fly for the lead. Seranthony Dominguez proceeded to jog out to the dugout and give the Sox their second straight win.

Why rehash all of that? Well, the Sox didn't waver. The lead was stripped from this group multiple times. Several calls didn't go their way, and several at-bats didn't go according to plan. In the very recent past, the Sox would have almost surely lost this game. The moment Brady House tied things up to begin the top of the eighth inning, in particular, would have been the moment the wheels fell off.

If the whole point of this season is to show a better understanding of how to win and close out games, this was essentially Exhibit A. Not only did the Sox get some big-time help from the players who need to be "stars," but they also scored the game-winning run by playing situational baseball. Vargas singled. Montgomery walked. Quero bunted. Antonacci hit it far enough to drive one in. It was surgical.

One win isn't going to define a season, especially in the middle of April. But it's time for the Sox to show signs of a better tomorrow, and this performance undoubtedly falls under that category. If they can manage one more win over the next couple of days, they will have their three-straight series victories for the first time this season.