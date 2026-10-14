Chase Meidroth is First 2026 White Sox Player Up for a Major MLB Award

While the White Sox continue to process a great 2026 season that ended in disappointing fashion, they also wait to see how they will be formally honored for it. After all, you don't have the season they just had and not expect to come away with some awards!

Chase Meidroth was the first prospect among the young players to be called up during the 2025 season, so it only makes sense that he would be the first in line to try to win some hardware. It also may not come as a complete shock to Sox fans that he may soon be honored for his defense.

Chase Meidroth is White Sox Only Gold Glove Finalist

Oct 5, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Chase Meidroth (10) throws to first base for an out against the Cleveland Guardians in game two of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Meidroth has been named one of three finalists for the AL Gold Glove for second base. The others are former Gold Glove winner Michael Massey of the Kansas City Royals and Cole Young of the Seattle Mariners.

Working in Meidroth's favor the most is that he was the AL second baseman leader with a +10 FRV (Fielding Run Value). That indicates how many more runs he prevented from scoring compared to the average player. A negative figure obviously indicates that a player is actively hurting their team's cause with their glove.

Meidroth played more complete games defensively than any Sox player at 129, had the most assists at 349, and was second in double plays turned with 70. Combined with a .986 fielding percentage, it's no wonder that he's seen as so reliable when he takes his spot in the field.

Longtime Sox fans won't be surprised to know that Nellie Fox won three of the first four AL Gold Gloves that were awarded for second base. It might be more surprising to know that the Sox had a Gold Glove winner at the position relatively recently. Yolmer Sanchez took home this award in 2019.

Sanchez's Gold Glove began a streak of three years with a Sox Gold Glove winner. Luis Robert Jr. got one for center field in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, and Dallas Keuchel earned his fifth and final career Gold Glove for the Sox at pitcher in 2021.

Given where the Sox were over the past few years, the fact that any player is being given consideration for MLB's top defensive honor is a win. Do you remember how much sloppy play fans witnessed in the field during that time? It doesn't matter now! We're looking at a bright present, not a dark past.