The White Sox signing Dustin May was interesting, if for no other reason than that he had just won the World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Now, they are signing another starting pitcher from the team that May helped defeat to win that World Series.

The Sox reportedly have signed right-handed starting pitcher Nick Martinez to a two-year, $44 million contract. Martinez, 36, is coming off his first All-Star selection in what turned out to be his only season with the AL champion Tampa Bay Rays. Only Drew Rasmussen was a bigger contributor to their rotation.

White Sox Land a Reigning All-Star Arm

Oct 27, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers during the sixth inning in game four of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Martinez ranked among the AL leaders in numerous categories in 2026. His 15 wins ranked third, his 3.10 ERA ranked sixth, his 180 innings pitched ranked eighth, and he was 10th among AL pitchers with a 3.9 bWAR. He also threw one of nine complete games in the AL and had a league-leading 1.3 walks per nine innings pitched.

Martinez was equally effective in the playoffs. He went 1-1 with a 2.81 ERA and 1.00 WHIP over four appearances. He started Game 1 of the World Series, though he was tagged with the loss. However, he rebounded to throw two scoreless innings in relief to help the Rays stave off elimination in Game 4.

There is some concern that Martinez is nothing more than an innings eater who doesn't fit the Sox's need for a No. 1 starter. But after the 2026 Sox starting pitchers struggled to go for very long, this is a welcome signing. He will go a long way to keep Will Venable from thinking about going with openers as often as he did.

Others are concerned about a lack of strikeouts from Martinez, and it's not unwarranted. He had only 109 of them in 2026, and that was the second-highest total of his career. That means the Sox will need to have more defensive-oriented lineups to begin games when he's on the mound. Fortunately, they proved time and again during this past season that they can flash some leather.

There are concerns about wildness for him too, as his six wild pitches led the 2026 Rays. Although that could be attributed in part to the number of innings he threw. The last thing the Sox need is more guys prone to letting pitches get away out of the stretch. If the Sox can win, though, it won't be as big of a concern.

Chris Getz needed to get another starting pitcher before a potential lockout, and he got it. The question is whether he can give the Sox what they need, not necessarily what the Rays would have needed. It's hard to tell if the rotation is complete, but it's less uncertain at the very least, which is a win in and of itself.