White Sox Provide Injury Update On Pitching Prospect Noah Schultz
A knee injury limited Noah Schultz's availability during the 2025 season, but the White Sox expect him to be ready to go when the 2026 season comes around.
"Noah is doing well. He is," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said Tuesday. "He hasn’t been off the mound, which none of our pitchers have at this point. It’s really about, for him, recovery, his [physical therapy] work, his strength work."
"Before you know it, we’ll be in the throwing program, get him off a mound and see how he feels. The feedback has been very good and we still anticipate him being ready to be full go in Spring Training."
Schultz, a 6-foot-10 lefty, has garnered high expectations after being selected by the White Sox in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Oswego East High School in Illinois. He's ranked No. 2 among White Sox prospects, No. 1 among the team's pitching prospects and No. 40 overall in the MLB Pipeline rankings.
With a fastball in the upper 90s and a wipeout slider, he had an ERA below 3.00 in each of his first two minor league seasons. But he hit some adversity during the 2025 season while battling knee tendinitis.
Schultz began the year n in Double-A and produced positive results, a 3.34 ERA in 56.2 innings. But he was tagged for 17 earned runs in 16.1 innings at Triple-A. Across 17 total starts at both levels, that equates to a 4.68 ERA and a 1.67 WHIP with 76 strikeouts and 45 walks in 73 innings.
Between all of that, he missed over a month of game action in July and August due to the knee injury. The White Sox initially planned to have Schultz pitch in the Arizona Fall League, but he was placed on the injured list again on Sept. 4 and shut down for the rest of the regular season and AFL.
“It’s kind of been something I’ve been dealing with all year,” Schultz said on Sept. 25. “It would have times where it would flare up and then go down.”
White Sox general manager Chris Getz said on Sept. 17 he hoped Noah Schultz would contribute to the major league team "right out of the gate" next season, but that might not be the case anymore. However, that doesn't affect their assessment of Schultz and his ceiling, saying he could help the White Sox "fairly soon."
“The knee is something that I'm confident it won't affect my offseason,” Schultz said on Sept 25. “It's something that we're doing [physical therapy] and stuff and it's getting a lot better. It's something that, you know, it's not gonna be an issue. It's something that I'm happy we got the right people taking care of it and getting ready for Spring Training.”