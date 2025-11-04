Martín Pérez Makes Decision Regarding Future With White Sox
The White Sox will have to replace at least one member of the starting rotation going into the 2026 season.
On Tuesday, the team announced that left-hander Martín Pérez has declined the $10 million mutual option for 2026 and will receive a $1.5 million buyout.
Perez joined the White Sox in January on a one-year, $5.0-million contract, which included the mutual option for 2026. But as a result of Tuesday's news, he now becomes a free agent.
Martín Pérez's 2025 season in review
Pérez made for an intriguing storyline early in the season, pitching a six-inning shutout with nine strikeouts in his first outing. Across his first four starts and 20 innings, he recorded a 3.15 ERA.
But Pérez's 14th MLB season quickly hit a roadblock, as he was placed on the injured list with a left flexor tendon strain. That injury sidelined him from April 18 to Aug. 13.
Pérez returned for the home stretch of the season and proved he could still be effective at 34 years old. In his final seven outings, he posted a 3.75 ERA across 36 innings.
In another unfortunate swing, though, Pérez season came to an end after suffering a left shoulder strain in his last outing on Sept. 17. White Sox manager Will Venable said on Sept. 19 that he believed Pérez avoided a major injury and there was optimism that he'd return to form in 2026.
Venable also spoke highly of Pérez's season and veteran leadership.
"Really special is how I would describe it," Venable said. "I remember week one –– first of all, just knowing Martín and knew the impact he was going to make. Great at Spring Training, and then we started the year and started to hear him really vocally talk about how much he thought about our group. There was some playoff talk in there, which I love. And it was genuine and he believed in this group and believed in these guys and really took on that responsibility of being the dude everyone looks to, including myself."
"I don’t think anyone in there has as much experience as Martín and has been through what he’s been through. He was just an incredible leader for us on and off the field. To go through what he went through and to be an example for these guys to go through that adversity and come back and pitch like he did, just a special guy and we were lucky to have him here."