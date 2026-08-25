Is Drew Thorpe About to Make His Return to the White Sox?

The Chicago White Sox have a major pitching depth issue.

Sean Burke and Anthony Kay have been the only two consistent pitchers on the roster. Luis Castillo has struggled since he was acquired, save for one game where he went seven innings. Davis Martin has struggled since June and has been out with a blister, and rookie Noah Schultz is currently in Triple-A after a disastrous stint.

As of now, Erick Fedde and José Urquidy are the fourth and fifth members of a weak rotation. Especially after Monday night's horrible start by Urquidy, the White Sox need a change in the rotation.

Enter Drew Thorpe!

Jul 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Drew Thorpe (33) delivers against the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

What Can Drew Thorpe Bring?

Drew Thorpe was once a highly regarded prospect sent over in the Dylan Cease trade. He debuted in 2024, showing major flashes in nine starts before going down with an elbow injury and undergoing Tommy John surgery.

After two years, he is finally ready to get back to the majors. While his fastball isn't overpowering by any means (averages around 92 mph), Thorpe possesses an elite changeup and has great control. He is showing that in his minor league rehab stints. In six starts, Thorpe has a 2.86 ERA. He has gone five innings in each of his last two starts and is clearly ready to pitch meaningful innings in the majors again.

With the September roster expansions approaching, it's likely that Thorpe will be the extra pitcher added to the roster. He will make another start Tuesday night for Triple-A, before he very well could be called up amid an unenviable situation for Chicago.

Who Would Drew Thorpe Replace?

After six shutout innings against the Chicago Cubs, Urquidy imploded against the Texas Rangers on Monday. Barely lasting three innings, Urquidy gave up five runs with an awfully high pitch count and tons of free passes.

He is the likely candidate to be replaced when his spot comes up next in the rotation. Thorpe would likely take that spot and act as the fifth starter. Martin would likely take Fedde's spot, moving him back to the bullpen.

It's not an ideal situation for the White Sox as a contending team, but Thorpe can help an otherwise potent roster. The offense is still dangerous, the bullpen has been near the top of the league, and the starting pitching has the potential to be good when October comes.

Thorpe could very well be the missing piece of the White Sox rotation that creates a postseason run.