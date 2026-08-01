Most Underrated Move the White Sox Could Make at the Trade Deadline

Nobody expected the Chicago White Sox to be in the position they're in right now. With a record of 57-51, the White Sox have exceeded everyone's expectations as they look to buy aggressively at the trade deadline.

There are a lot of quality names out there that could change teams, like Detroit Tigers starter Tarik Skubal or San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller. However, the White Sox don't have the ammunition required to acquire those guys.

But what would be an under-the-radar trade that could yield extreme benefits for Chicago?

Most Underrated Trade Acquisition for Chicago?

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The White Sox need a right-handed hitting catcher. That was apparent before Kyle Teel's unfortunate long-term injuries and is even more apparent now with a platoon of Edgar Quero and Drew Romo struggling.

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson might not only be the most underrated option for Chicago, but the best fit!

The Reds drafted Stephenson in the first round of the 2015 MLB Draft out of high school. He would debut during the COVID-shortened 2020 season and exceed rookie limits in 2021. In his seven years with the Reds, Stephenson has slashed .260/.337/.422 with 71 home runs and 287 runs driven in. This year, Stephenson has slashed .251/.333/.398 with eight home runs.

While those may seem like pedestrian numbers at best, let's take a deeper dive into Stephenson. While he slumped much of the first half of this season, over his last 30 games, he has slashed .319/.379/.489 with three home runs. Those are great stats, especially for a catcher.

He has been doing much better in away games than in Cincinnati, which likely would benefit the White Sox. In Cincinnati, he has a .579 OPS, but away from there, he has an .866 OPS. So, he has been heating up of late. But what does that say about the rest of his profile?

He does not chase and takes his walks at a good rate, as evidenced by his on-base percentage. However, one stat showed that he was ready to break out this season. According to Baseball Savant, his LA Sweet-Spot rate is 40.6%, which is in the 96th percentile of all hitters.

One thing that is also underrated about him is his defense. His +11 Blocks Above Average is in the 99th percentile of all catchers. His defense has stayed very consistent throughout his career. While he won't catch as many baserunners as you would like and is not the best framer, Stephenson can make more of an impact on defense than Romo or Quero.

If the White Sox trade for Stephenson, he would become the unquestioned starting catcher until Teel is healthy again. He's a free agent after this season, so there's no risk in acquiring him long-term. However, it could vault the White Sox to another stratosphere as they look to contend in the future.