The Chicago White Sox, at 54-49, are shattering pre-season expectations in what was supposed to be a rebuilding year. But that doesn't mean they should take their foot off the gas pedal.

Currently leading the American League Central by 1.5 games, the White Sox must navigate a difficult Trade Deadline with the 2027 season up in the air.

With that being said, let's go over a three-point plan for Chicago's perfect Trade Deadline.

Get A Right-Handed Hitting Catcher

Jul 21, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers (27) celebrates after hitting a home run during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amid starting catcher Kyle Teel's injury-marred year, the catcher position has been the worst by far for the White Sox. Edgar Quero and Drew Romo have been abysmal in Teel's absence. Both have OPS's south of .550 with below-average defense. And it's not like Teel was doing much better. In 19 games, Teel slashed .190/.271/.317 – a far cry from his .786 OPS in 2025.

With Chicago's lineup being heavily lopsided with lefties, a RHH catcher would work wonders for a team that desperately needs production out of that position.

While the White Sox are unlikely to acquire Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman, there are plenty of other players available. Minnesota Twins' Ryan Jeffers, Athletics' Jonah Heim, and New York Mets' Luis Torrens are all solid options at the position.

Get A Controllable Starter

Jul 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Logan Webb (62) throws to a Los Angeles Angels batter during the top of the first inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of Sean Burke and Davis Martin, White Sox starters have not had the production or ability to go deep into games. While Anthony Kay and Erick Fedde have been serviceable, rookie Noah Schultz has struggled heavily in his first 12 starts with a 6.04 ERA.

The White Sox need a proven arm to help them win the division and complete their playoff rotation. They also need a starter with controllable years, given the uncertainty of next season.

San Francisco Giants' Logan Webb, Twins' Joe Ryan, or Los Angeles Angels' Reid Detmers would all be great additions to the team. To be sure, it will not be easy to land one of these big names, but the Sox have the prospects to make it happen.

Get Another Reliever

Jul 12, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Antonio Senzatela (49) during the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the White Sox already have a solid bullpen in the making with Grant Taylor, Sean Newcomb, Bryan Hudson, and others, they could still use another piece. Those names have still had some shaky games, and you can never have enough arms at the ready.

Now that doesn't mean the White Sox should get San Diego Padres closer Mason Miller, but they also shouldn't skimp either.

Rockies reliever Antonio Senzatela, Mets' Luke Weaver, and Padres' Adrian Morejon could be one of the missing pieces of the puzzle in the bullpen. Again, there will be lots of competition, but the Sox have every reason to be aggressive during their breakout year. You never know how long windows stay open, and this is an organization sitting on some very appealing trade chips.

Overall, this will be a critical week to determine how the rest of Chicago's season will go. Moves have to be made to take true advantage of a wide-open American League.