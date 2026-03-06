The World Baseball Classic is underway, and a Chicago White Sox youngster is already making his presence felt.

Australia faced off against Czechia at the Tokyo Dome in Japan on Thursday night, continuing pool play with a decisive 5-1 victory. To be sure, Czechia was the first to get on the board, scoring on a sac fly in the bottom of the second to take a slim 1-0 advantage. But Australia responded quickly.

At the top of the third inning, Curtis Mead came to the plate with two runners on. He quickly got down in the count 0-2 before fouling off three straight pitches. Then, after taking a four-seamer way outside, Mead swung hard at a change-up that dropped right over the middle of the plate at 81.2 mph.

Pitcher Tomas Ondra instantly dropped his head in disgust the moment the ball came off the barrel. He knew it was gone, and so did everyone else in the building. Mead's 3-run homer may have only traveled 388 feet, but it went into the stands fast with a 106.8 exit velocity.

Curtis Mead CRUSHES a 3-run homer to put Team Australia in front! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/HJ1sh9yF6D — World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) March 6, 2026

Mead would go on to add one more hit to the box score in his second WBC game. He made contact with another change-up later in the 8th inning for a ground ball single. Alas, an Aaron Whitefield force-out would ultimately end that inning with the score still sitting at 3-1. Australia would not bolster its lead until the top of the ninth, when Alex Hall sent his own home run to center field.

For what it's worth, Mead did not help add to the scoreboard in Australia's first win over Chinese Taipei earlier this week, but he still recorded two hits. This start overseas continues what has been a very solid spring for the former Tampa Bay Ray. During his four games with the Sox in Arizona, he posted four hits, three RBIs, and only two strikeouts. When we consider just how many young infielders this Sox team has in the system, there is no question that Mead needs to make a statement to carve out a meaningful role in 2026. And, to his credit, he is doing just that so far.

Remember, Mead was a former Top 100 prospect inside the Rays' system. He was a key piece in the Adrian Hauser trade last year and is still only 25 years old with a good amount of big league experience. Mead may not be the sheer power hitter many once thought he could be, but his plate presence is undeniable. The guy has the makings of a professional hitter, and this spring run is underscoring precisely that.

The real question for the White Sox remains where Mead should suit up. Colson Montgomery and Chase Meidroth have shortstop and second on lock. Do they trust his arm enough to keep playing him at third, particularly with Miguel Vargas also performing well? The other option could be to suit him up more at first base, specifically when Munetaka Murakami fills in at DH.

Regardless, if one thing is for sure, Mead isn't making Will Venable's job any easier. The manager will have a lot to think about as he prepares for the start of the regular season later this month.