White Sox Notes: Zero Top 100 Players? Where is Pereira? Cholowsky Again! More

T-minus 20 days until the White Sox are in Milwaukee for Opening Day!

White Sox Miss Top 100

With only a few weeks to go until the MLB season tips off, ESPN released its Top 100 players for the 2026 campaign. A total of 26 teams were represented, with the Dodgers leading the pack with eight total players making the list. The only organizations to miss out on a Top 100 guy? The Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins, St. Louis Cardinals, and Chicago White Sox.

When you have 60 games or fewer in two straight seasons, it's probably grounds for sitting out on this kind of ranking. But we all know the Sox have no lack of intriguing young talent, and it could be only a matter of months before they do have someone worthy of entering the conversation. Colson Montgomery, in particular, feels like the name to keep an eye on. The shortstop is fresh off a strong rookie campaign where he smashed 21 home runs and 55 RBIs in just 71 games played.

Still, if the current list goes to show anything, it's that the Sox are still in desperate need of that true franchise face. They may have a handful of good options in their system, but only time will tell if any can truly enter that next elite tier.

Munetaka Murakami in WBC

Munetaka Murakami is overseas and suiting up alongside Shohei Ohtani in a star-studded World Baseball Classic. The Japanese native is no stranger to the bright lights. In the previous tournament in 2023, Murakami came through huge with a walk-off homer in the semi-final game. Then, facing off against the United States in the championship, Murakami sent one over the wall again.

While Murakami may not have hit another long ball in his first WBC game of 2026, he still found a way to make an impact. The 26-year-old recorded a hit, a walk, an RBI, and 3 runs on Friday against Chinese Taipei in a dominant 13-0 victory. Japan ran away with the game in the second inning, which started with Murakami's walk before he came back up to the plate and hit his RBI single. Japan would score a total of 10 runs in the second inning alone.

All things considered, Murakami's spring should have White Sox fans feeling very optimistic. He may not have homer on the board yet, but he has eased any concerns about his ability to hit for contact. Adding his single on Friday, Murakami now has 6 hits and 3 RBIs over his five recent games.

Munetaka Murakami’s second inning:



Walk

Run scored

Single

RBI

Run scored pic.twitter.com/owKOUbR28Y — Sox On 35th (@SoxOn35th) March 6, 2026

What's Going On With Everson Pereira?

One of the White Sox' quieter additions this winter was former Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays prospect Everson Pereira. Many were eager to see what the power-hitting outfielder could do, only for him to be suddenly scratched before the team's spring training opener against the Cubs due to soreness on his side.

Since then, updates on Pereira have essentially been non-existent. He has yet to appear in a game and is now running out of time to make a statement before Opening Day. Could this lead to him being on another team in a matter of weeks? It's possible, as he is currently out of minor league options and the Sox have several other options to add to the roster in his place.

Indeed, if Pereira wants to carve out a role, he will likely have to return to the lineup sooner than later. The good news is that the Sox sound as though they expect him to do just that, as manager Will Venable told Scott Merkin that the hope is to have him in the mix next week. Nonetheless, will this be enough time for him to make a strong impression, particularly with players like Brooks Baldwin and Derek Hill playing serviceable ball this spring?

Roch Cholowsky Does It Again

Roch Cholowsky can not be stopped!

The UCLA Bruins infielder and projected No. 1 overall pick hit another massive home run on Friday against Ohio State. Stepping up to the plate at the top of the second with 3 runs already on the board, he sent a pitch deep over the left field wall. The cameras couldn't even catch where the ball landed. According to Burke Granger on X , the ball traveled 428 feet with an exit velocity of 111 mph.

Roch Cholowsky CRUSHED 😯



MLB's No. 1 Draft prospect belts his 8th homer in 13 games this season!



📽️: @UCLABaseballpic.twitter.com/ldKp5sredG — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 6, 2026

Cholowsky is now up to 8 bombs in just 13 games played. He's also sitting at 18 RBIs and counting. While there are still plenty of games to be played before the White Sox are on the clock in July, it would sure be a shock at this point if Cholowksy doesn't hear his name first. He continues to look like a true five-tool prospect with undeniable power and a true clutch gene.

Sure, the Sox may have plenty of intriguing young infielders in their system, but that's not reason enough to pass up on a talent of Cholowsky's caliber. He could be the true difference-maker this franchise has long needed.