The Chicago White Sox would love to pick up where they left off on Sunday.

Beating the Cubs once again in Arizona, the Sox sent four balls over the fence for an explosive 5-1 win . Three of those homers came off Shota Imanaga, who continued his fastball struggles from last season.

Lenyn Sosa was one of the Sox players to hit a moonshot, and he is back in the lineup this afternoon. Tanner Murray is also set to suit up and has two of his own blasts already this spring. His most recent one came against the Dodgers and traveled 417 feet.

Nevertheless, creating that same power early on Monday could be difficult against Giants starter Landen Roupp. He was one of the best in baseball last season at limiting hard contact and keeping balls on the dirt. Can the Sox adjust?

Game Info

Who: San Francisco Giants (7-2) at Chicago White Sox (7-4)

Where: Camelback Ranch

When: 2:05 PM CT

Watch: MLB.TV

Listen: ESPN 1000

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Luisangel Acuña, CF

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B

5. Lenyn Sosa, DH

6. Tanner Murray, SS

7. Jarred Kelenic, LF

8. Derek Hill, RF

9. Korey Lee, C

Some of the White Sox' biggest names are going to be out of the lineup for a bit. Several players are about to leave Arizona to join their home country for the World Baseball Classic. While this will mean less time to evaluate guys like Munetaka Murakami, Kyle Teel, and Sam Antonacci, it will only open the door further for others to leave a strong impression.

Speaking of which, keep a close eye on Luisangel Acuña. The former Mets prospect has not played since February 25 after suffering an injury. There seems to be an expectation that he carries a legitimately significant role this season in centerfield, but Brooks Baldwin has also put together a strong camp so far. Who earns the Opening Day start remains a real question, and the competition could be just heating up.

Giants Lineup

1. Jesus Rodriguez, 2B

2. Parks Harber, 3B

3. Christian Koss, SS

4. Victor Bericoto, RF

5. Luis Matos, CF

6. Casey Schmitt, 1B

7. Eric Haase, C

8. Jerar Encanacion, LF

9. Buddy Kennedy, DH

On the Mound

Chicago White Sox pitcher Davis Martin (65) throws a pitch in the first inning of a Cactus League game between the Cincinnati Reds and Chicago White Sox, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

White Sox – Davis Martin, RHP

It's crazy to think that Davis Martin is now the longest tenured player on the White Sox roster. The right has been in the majors since 2022, proving to be pretty consistent in his 51 games and 44 starts. Has he blown anyone away? Not necessarily, but his 4.32 ERA is serviceable, especially when we consider he provides a deeper arsenal than most current options for Will Venable.

With that said, the organization does have a lot of talent waiting in the wings. As much as Martin may be viewed as a leader, he likely doesn't have as strong a hold on a rotational spot as the experience might suggest. This is why these spring training appearances still mean a lot for the 29-year-old. His first left something to be desired, as he pitched just two innings with a homer, a walk, and zero strikeouts.

Giants – Landen Roupp, RHP

Landen Roupp is coming off an excellent season with the San Francisco Giants. In his first full year in a starting role, the righty registered a 3.80 ERA in 106.2 innings pitched. His ground ball rate sat at 45.2 percent, as he consistently fended off hard contact with his nasty off-speed stuff. While Roupp relies most on his sinker, he has a ridiculous curveball that comes in at 76.7 mph. Whether he's facing righties or lefties, Roupp will lean on both pitches all the same.