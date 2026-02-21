White Sox vs. Athletics: Starting Lineups, Pitching Matchup, How to Watch

The new and improved Chicago White Sox got off to a hot start under the Arizona sun.

Facing off against their crosstown rival, the White Sox beat the Cubs 8-1 behind two monster homers from Austin Hays and Sam Antonacci. They also saw some encouraging at-bats from new slugger Munetaka Murakami and highly-touted prospect Braden Montgomery. The hope is that this was only the start of some strong flashes from their top talent over the next handful of weeks.

Speaking of which, Saturday's lineup will feature a whole different cast of familiar faces. Chase Meidroth, Colson Montgomery, Edgar Quero, Andrew Benintendi, and Miguel Vargas will each see their first taste of Spring Training action. Expectations have risen, in particular, for Montgomery and Quero as they enter Year 2.

Additionally, fans will get a closer look at the non-switch-hitting (IYKYK) Luisangel Acuña. The former Mets players came over as part of the Luis Robert Jr. deal this offseason. Someone with blazing speed and experience playing all across the diamond, the hope is that Acuña can carve out a utility role on the final roster. The process of doing just that starts now!

Game Info

Who: White Sox (1-0) vs. Athletics (0-0)

Where: Camelback Ranch

When: 2:05 PM CT

Watch: Chicago Sports Network

Listen: ESPN 1000

1. Chase Meidroth, 2B

2. Andrew Benintendi, DH

3. Miguel Vargas, 3B

4. Colson Montgomery, SS

5. Luisangel Acuña, CF

6. Edgar Quero, C

7. LaMonte Wade Jr., 1B

8. Brooks Baldwin, RF

9. Jarred Kelenic

Athletics Lineup

1. Denzel Clarke, DH

2. Colby Thomas, LF

3. Max Muncy, 3B

4. Austin Wynns, C

5. Darell Hernaiz, SS

6. Brett Harris, 1B

7. Junior Perez, CF

8. Henry Bolte, RF

9. Michael Stefanic, 2B

On the Mound

Aug 21, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Athletics starting pitcher Jack Perkins (50) delivers a pitch against the Minnesota Twins during the fourth inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

White Sox – Chris Murphy, LHP

As the White Sox look to finalize their starting rotation, Chris Murphy is getting a closer look in Game 2 of Spring Training. A former starter in the Boston Red Sox system, he was used out of the bullpen at the major league level. He's proven effective at forcing groundouts and limiting hard contact. But can he do that over extended innings? Manage Will Venable seemingly wants to find out.

Athletics – Jack Perkins, RHP

Jack Perkins is coming off a decent rookie year with the Athletics. The rookie was lighting things up at the Triple-A level before getting the call-up mid-season. He proceeded to appear in 12 games (starting 4), where he threw a 4.19 ERA. The fastball velocity is impossible to ignore, as is his impressive sweeper. Nonetheless, he could have a tough time this afternoon against a Sox lineup that features four lefties and the switch-hitting Quero.