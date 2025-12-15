Infielder Oliver Dunn Signs With Chicago White Sox

The White Sox on Sunday confirmed they have signed infielder Oliver Dunn.

Dunn joins the organization on a minor league contract and will be a non-roster invite to camp, according to the team. He spent the past two seasons in the Milwaukee Brewers organization after coming up through the minor leagues with the New York Yankees and Philadelphia Phillies.

What Oliver Dunn brings to the White Sox

Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Oliver Dunn (15) celebrates in the dugout after scoring against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. | Matt Marton-Imagn Images

Dunn, 28, is a 5-foot-11, 207-pound left-handed hitting utility man. He spent most of the 2025 season with Triple-A Nashville, where he slashed .208/.315/.338/.653 with eight home runs, 43 RBIs, 25 stolen bases, 54 walks and 146 strikeouts across 465 plate appearances. Dunn went 6-for-36 (.167 batting average) in 14 games with the Brewers in 2025.

The majority of Dunn's positional experience in the minor leagues has come at second base and third base. But he also played three games at first base for the Brewers in 2025 and has appeared at shortstop and left field at various points throughout his professional and collegiate career.

Dunn missed most of the 2024 with a back strain, which slowed his momentum after a promising 2023 season. Playing 119 games for the Philadelphia Phillies' Double-A affiliate, he slashed .271/.396/.506/.902 with 21 home runs, 78 RBIs, 16 stolen bases, 82 walks and 139 strikeouts. He also posted a 1.071 OPS in 19 games in the 2023 Arizona Fall League.

Following the best statistical season of his career by several measures, the Phillies traded Dunn in November 2023 to Milwaukee in exchange for outfielder Hendry Mendez and infielder Robert Moore. The Phillies originally acquired Dunn in the 2022 Rule 5 Draft from the New York Yankees, where he played from 2019-22. The Yankees drafted Dunn in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Utah.

Dunn will have to impress during spring training in order to be added to the 40-man roster and contribute to the White Sox, given that he signed a minor league contract and received a non-roster invite to camp. Though there should be a path to playing time on Triple-A Charlotte, whose roster currently includes just three infielders: Jacob Gonzalez, Drake Logan and Mario Camilletti.

The White Sox infield is more crowded, with Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, Miguel Vargas, Lenyn Sosa and Curtis Mead as the current top options going into 2026. Tanner Murray, Bryan Ramos and Ben Cowles are also on the 40-man roster.

