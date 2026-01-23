Luis Robert Jr. Bids Farewell To White Sox After Trade

Tuesday's trade signaled the end of an era of White Sox baseball. By dealing Luis Robert Jr. to the New York Mets in exchange for Luisangel Acuña and Truman Pauley, no players are left from the 2021 White Sox –– the organization's most recent AL Central winner and playoff team.

Robert had spent his entire career with the White Sox, beginning in 2017 when he was MLB's No. 26 prospect and signed as a 19-year-old prospect out of Cuba. His signing bonus was worth $26 million, which, at the time, was the second-highest bonus given to an international amateur. Only his future teammate, Yoan Moncada, signed for more, receiving $31.5 million from the Red Sox.

Robert posted a message Thursday on Instagram, thanking the White Sox and his teammates.

"Today I want to thank the organization that gave me the opportunity to play in the best baseball in the world and to be able to give a better future to my family," Robert wrote in a translated Instagram post. "Thanks for these years of ups and downs. Thanks to all who are part of that organization and all the teammates I played during those 3 years in the minor leagues and the 6 in the major leagues. Thank you Chicago."

The White Sox went below .500 for seven straight seasons from 2013-19, and Robert played a big role in the organization's resurgence. Debuting in 2020, he finished second in American League Rookie of the Year voting behind Seattle's Kyle Lewis and won a Gold Glove in center field.

Robert helped the White Sox end an 11-year playoff drought in 2020 and win the 2021 American League Central Division title at 93-69, which is tied for the 13th-most wins in franchise history. His best individual season came in 2023, when he hit 38 home runs, posted an .857 OPS, 5.3 bWAR, won the Silver Slugger award and made the lone All-Star appearance of his career.

But Robert's offensive production dipped significantly in 2024 and 2025, with a batting average below .225 and an OPS below .670. Though he still played strong defense and stole bases, injuries limited him to just 210 games the last two seasons as the White Sox went 101-223 with a pair of last-place finishes.

Still just 28 years old, Robert now joins the Mets, who hope a playoff-contending environment leads to a career resurgence for the center fielder.

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox