White Sox Plan To Be Active With Financial Flexibility After Luis Robert Jr. Trade

Luis Robert Jr. was set to be the highest-paid White Sox player when the team picked up his $20 million option for the 2026 season in November.

That changed when he was traded Tuesday night to the New York Mets –– who will take on his entire salary –– in exchange for infielder Luisangel Acuña and minor-league right-hander Truman Pauley. Newly acquired Japanese slugger Munetaka Murakami now owns that title at $17 million, followed by Andrew Benintendi ($15 million) and Anthony Kay ($6 million). The team's tax payroll for 2026 ranks 28th in MLB at $111.6 million, according to Spotrac.

So by trading Robert, the White Sox freed up a large portion of their 2026 payroll and gave general manager Chris Getz room to tinker with the roster.

Where could White Sox add after trading Robert?

Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. (88) against the Detroit Tigers at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Getz said Wednesday the trade gives him financial flexibility to bring in talent. Exactly what that means could play out a few different ways, but Getz is going into this phase of the offseason open-minded.

"I just think in general we're going to be very active," Getz told local reporters Wednesday on Zoom. "Look forward to getting to the office today and making some calls to agents and other clubs. An opportunity to really be creative with the flexibility that we have."

The most obvious hole created by trading a former Gold Glove and Silver Slugger center fielder is in the outfield, though that's one of several positions Acuña can play. Looking at the White Sox outfield, Getz identified Acuña and Everson Pereira –– acquired from Tampa Bay alongside Tanner Murray in November for Yoendrys Gomez and Steven Wilson –– as "really strong defenders."

Other outfielders on the current 40-man roster include Andrew Benintendi, Brooks Baldwin, Derek Hill and Tristan Peters. That leaves room for improvement in the outfield, one of several areas Getz will explore.

Ranked in order of 2025 fWAR, top fre agent outfielders include Harrison Bader (4.4), Mike Tauchman (2.4), Max Kepler (1.6), Miguel Andujar (1.5), Austin Hays (1.4), Jesse Winker (1.3), Starling Marte (1.3), and Randal Grichuk (1.3), among others.

"To be able to add to that group both offensively and someone that can play defense would be a way to improve the club, but different ways to get there," Getz said. "Different ways to add value to your club. You don't just need to break down certain pockets of the team. It's really as a whole, a 26-man roster if not a 40-man. But we plan on being very active. We've already been talking to agents and clubs and anticipate a roster that's going to continue to evolve."

Acuña, 23, has played second base, third base, shortstop and center field in 109 career MLB games, and the latter two positions account for his 40 appearances in the Venezuelan Winter League. That creates heavy competition for playing time in the infield, where Colson Montgomery, Chase Meidroth, Lenyn Sosa, Miguel Vargas and Munetaka Murakami figure to be the top candidates to play significant roles. Other infielders on the 40-man roster include Curtis Mead, Tanner Murray and Bryan Ramos.

That makes another infield addition unlikely through free agency, but seemingly more possible if an infielder is traded. Another pathway to improvement could be adding to a starting rotation headlined by Shane Smith, Anthony Kay and Davis Martin, or a bullpen with plenty of new faces and young players.

"All areas," Getz said of potential additions. "I know when you move on from a Luis Robert, there’s an assumption that a certain position needs to be filled. But it’s increasing talent on the team to help us win ballgames. That could come in starting pitching, relievers, balancing right-handed vs. left-handed. So we are very open minded and excited in getting to work in being creative and bringing in that talent."

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox