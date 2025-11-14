Recapping Chicago White Sox Prospects' Play In Arizona Fall League

The 2025 Arizona Fall League officially wraps up Friday with the championship between the Surprise Saguaros and Peoria Javelinas.

But for nine White Sox prospects, AFL play ended Wednesday as the Glendale Desert Dogs lost 8-7 to the Javelinas. Despite the loss, it was another productive night at the place for White Sox prospects Braden Montgomery, Sam Antonacci and Caden Connor, who accounted for five of the team's 10 hits and four of their seven runs.

Recognized for their high-level performance during the AFL, Montgomery, Antonacci and Hagen Smith were chosen to participate in the Fall Stars Game. Smith, No. 5 among White Sox prospects, pitched a scoreless inning with two strikeouts, a hit and a walk. Montgomery, the team's top prospect, walked twice and scored, while Antonacci provided the game-winning sacrifice fly in a 5-4 win.

Here's a statistical recap of how the nine White Sox prospects performed in the AFL, along with quotes from Smith and Antonacci.

Hitters

INF Sam Antonacci: 28-for-74, 3 2B, 3 HR, 14 RBI, 24 R, 15 BB, 11 K, 11 SB, .378/.505/.541/1.046

OF Caden Connor: 23-for-64, 2 2B, 0 HR, 10 RBI, 15 R, 18 BB, 9 K, 8 SB, .359/.494/.391/.885

INF Ryan Galanie: 11-for-52, 1 2B, 0 HR, 9 RBI, 5 R, 9 BB. 13 K, 3 SB, .212/.362/.231/.593

OF Braden Montgomery: 15-for-41, 6 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 11 RBI, 13 BB, 12 K, 3 SB, .366/.527/.634/1.161

Chicago White Sox outfield prospect Braden Montgomery during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite his success in the AFL, Antonacci is motivated to achieve bigger and better things.

"I don’t really want to be known as a good Fall League player. I want to be known as a productive big leaguer that brings a championship here to Chicago," Antonacci said. "But it’s obviously better than not succeeding here. But, like I said, there’s still a lot of work to be done to get to where I want to be."

Pitchers

LHP Hagen Smith: 14 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 1 HR, 2 HBP, 6 BB, 21 K, 2.57 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, .143 AVG

RHP Connor McCullough: 6.1 IP, 6 H, 9 ER, 2 HR, 1 HBP, 3 BB, 9 K, 12.79 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, .231 AVG

RHP Tyler Davis: 10.2 IP, 18 H, 9 ER, 2 HR, 0 HBP, 6 BB, 18 K, 7.59 ERA, 2.25 WHIP, .375 AVG

RHP Jarold Rosado: 6.2 IP, 4 H, 9 ER, 1 HR, 0 HBP, 13 BB, 7 K, 12.15 ERA, 2.55 WHIP, .167 AVG

RHP Carson Jacobs: 6 IP, 4 H, 3 ER, 0 HR, 0 HBP, 11 BB, 12 K, 4.50 ERA, 2.50 WHIP, .190 AVG

Chicago White Sox pitching prospect Hagen Smith during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Smith missed some time in the regular season with an injury and tweaked his mechanics a bit, but he feels it all came together well this fall.

"I feel good. Just still working on mechanics stuff. Just kind of making sure it’s little tweaks here and there," Smith said. "Right now, just focused on doing what I’ve been doing right now, slow and smooth down the mound. And I think for me the big thing was trying to throw a lot of changeups against good hitters, see how it is. It’s come along really good actually. Just keep throwing it and see how it does."

Related stories on the Chicago White Sox