White Sox Prospects Participate In Fall Stars Game

𝑨𝒏𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒄𝒄𝒊 𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒔 (𝑭𝒂𝒍𝒍 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓𝒔) 𝑮𝒂𝒎𝒆❗🤩



A sacrifice fly from Sam Antonacci (@WVBlackBears '22) pushed across the winning run for the American League in last night's Fall Stars Game.🏜️💫



The @WhiteSox prospect holds a .394 average, good for third in the… pic.twitter.com/pi7XaIFLvm